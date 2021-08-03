Zombie Army 4 Adds Free Left 4 Dead Characters, Including Coach & Ellis
Rebellion has announced that Zombie Army 4 has added a bunch of free DLC for players to grab, which adds characters from Valve’s much-loved Left 4 Dead franchise. Players who downloaded the update will find that Coach, Ellis, Nick and Rochelle have joined in the undead-blasting antics as playable characters. Meanwhile, the new Return to Hell campaign missions is up for grabs for Season Pass 3 holders, or as standalone DLC.www.psu.com
