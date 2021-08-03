Zombie Army 4 Adds Free Left 4 Dead Characters, Including Coach & Ellis

Back 4 Blood, the four-player zombie survival shooter from Turtle Rock Studios (the team that brought us the first Left 4 Dead) will open its doors to players in an open beta Early Access that will run from August 5 to 9 for everyone who has pre-ordered the game, and a full open beta for everyone that will run from August 12 to 16. This month we are going to have several exclusive pieces from Back 4 Blood, and to start our trip we will tell you how was our visit to the offices of Turtle Rock Studios to take a look at what they have prepared for us both in PVE and PVP. And while the zombies grabbed us, vomited, crushed us, set fire to us, and covered us in sticky phlegm, all we wanted out of the studio was to keep playing some more.