Zombie Army 4 Adds Free Left 4 Dead Characters, Including Coach & Ellis

By Michael Harradence
psu.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRebellion has announced that Zombie Army 4 has added a bunch of free DLC for players to grab, which adds characters from Valve’s much-loved Left 4 Dead franchise. Players who downloaded the update will find that Coach, Ellis, Nick and Rochelle have joined in the undead-blasting antics as playable characters. Meanwhile, the new Return to Hell campaign missions is up for grabs for Season Pass 3 holders, or as standalone DLC.

