Upsher-Smith’s Anderson selected as a 2021 Women In Business Honoree
MAPLE GROVE, Minn. — Upsher-Smith announced that Cheryl Beal Anderson, vice president of Global Regulatory Affairs has been selected as a 2021 Women in Business Honoree by The Minneapolis/St. Paul Business Journal. All of The Business Journal honorees will be featured in the October 15 Women in Business special publication, and celebrated during a Monday, October 18 event at Renaissance Minneapolis Hotel, The Depot.www.chaindrugreview.com
