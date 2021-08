It can be hard to believe, but it was 2005 when Age of Empires 3 launched. Now 16 years later, we’re on the verge of a full sequel finally coming out, set to hit this October. Age of Empires 4 promises to once again allow us to build a mighty empire that focuses on important historical events in both new and familiar ways. Today we got a quick look at one of those empires, as well as a new way to dominate your foes.