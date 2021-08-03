Kimball receives grant for Gotte Park improvements

KIMBALL, Neb. — A panhandle community is getting a boost from a non-profit to improve its largest park. The Oregon Trail Community Foundation (OTCF) announced it will present Kimball with a grant for improvements to Gotte Park. The funds will go toward the purchase and installation of lighting for the park's pickleball and basketball courts. The town's goal is to provide area youth with upgraded amenities and recently made improvements to the courts.