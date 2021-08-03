The Best Tabletop Fire Pits for Fall & Beyond
Gathering around a backyard fire pit with friends, family and home-cooked food is one of life’s simplest yet greatest pleasures. The waves of dry heat warming your hands and face, the amber flames casting everyone in a flattering light and the acoustics of crackling logs — the entire experience is delightful. That said, traditional fire pits are not the right fit for every family or lifestyle. Enter: The tabletop fire pit. This type of pint-sized fire pit offers the same cozy ambiance as their larger counterparts but does so in a lightweight, easy-to-move package that allows you to set up shop virtually anywhere around your house.www.hgtv.com
