Sanofi makes $3.2B bet on mRNA by acquiring partner Translate Bio

By Rowan Walrath
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the rush to snatch up medicines based on messenger RNA, or mRNA, Sanofi (NYSE: SNY) is buying its longtime partner Translate Bio (Nasdaq: TBIO) in an all-cash transaction that values the firm at $3.2 billion. The news was first reported Monday evening by Reuters. Both companies confirmed shortly after.

