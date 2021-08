Frances Townsend, an Activision Blizzard executive, has deleted her Twitter account after backlash against her tweet promoting “the problem with whistleblowing.”. While currently acting as Activision Blizzard’s Executive Vice President for Corporate Affairs, she previously worked as the Assistant to the President for Homeland Security and Counterterrorism. During that time she was also criticized for her defense of the Bush administration’s “enhanced interrogation techniques” [1, 2] against terrorism suspects and guilty parties.