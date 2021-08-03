Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Gambling

Top 5 Easiest Bets to Win

By Jonny Vito
psu.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn recent years, a lot of new opportunities for entertainment have come to the market. In the times of the global corona pandemic, many people have turned to the internet as they cannot go to their favourite places like bars, casinos and betting places anymore. Fortunately, the internet is full of options for gamblers and gaming enthusiasts.

www.psu.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Slot Machine#Roulette#League Of Legends#Rocket League
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Gambling
NewsBreak
Casinos
NewsBreak
Esports
NewsBreak
NFL
Related
Gamblingmilehighsports.com

PointsBet Olympics Promo: Bet $10, Win $125 if USA Wins a Gold

PointsBet is gearing up for the Tokyo Olympics and they are giving new users the chance to win big this summer. New players who sign up and grab the PointsBet Olympics promo can bet $10 on the summer games and will automatically qualify for $125 in bonus money if Team USA wins a gold medal in any event.
Gamblingthexboxhub.com

Strategies for Winning Online Poker Tournaments

There’s no better time to try online gaming than in the middle of the pandemic when access to casinos is limited. Aside from accessibility, online gaming is also more flexible and gives you more game options, including card games like poker. However, online poker exposes you to players all over the world and against all skill levels. It’s easy to end up in fast and aggressive plays that can be overwhelming. Winning can be a challenge, even in small stakes online poker games.
NFLCBS Sports

2021 NFL win totals, odds, predictions, best bets: Top expert picks over 10.5 wins for Buffalo Bills

The NFL schedule is expanding to 17 games, and the additional regular-season contest will be a factor as bettors search for value in latest 2021 NFL win totals. The 49ers were overcome by a wave of injuries in their follow-up to Super Bowl 54, but they're hoping that better health with put them back into contention this season. The latest NFL odds list the over-under for 49ers wins at 10 despite the fact that they went 6-10 a season ago.
NFLSportsGrid

Bet the Titans Over 9 Wins at -150?

Coming off five straight winning seasons and their first division title since 2008, the Tennessee Titans win total currently sits at nine wins with juice towards the over at -150, per the FanDuel Sportsbook. They are also narrowly behind the Indianapolis Colts at +115 to win the AFC South. An...
Gamblingculturaldaily.com

6 Ways to Stop Losing Slots Play

Slot machines are all about chance, right? Wrong! There are some strategies you can implement to better your chances at slot machines. If you’re tired of leaving things up to luck and are wondering if making money playing slot machines is possible, then look no further. We understand the struggles....
Gamblingbasketballinsiders.com

Best Esports Betting Sites & Sportsbooks

Esports are quickly becoming one of the most popular spectator events in the world. At the same time, it’s easier than ever before to bet on esports online. In this guide, we’ll highlight the 10 best esports betting sites for 2021 and cover everything you need to know about esports betting, from where it’s legal to what games are popular. We’ll also show how you can place an esports wager today – read on to learn more!
NFLsportsgamblingpodcast.com

NFC West Win Totals 2021 NFL Betting Picks

Although we’ve hit somewhat of a dead period in the betting world, there’s good news. There are tons of NFL props available for the upcoming season if you’re willing to tie some money up for an extended period. It is several different markets available for NFL props, but none are more lucrative than win totals. Today, we’re going to take a look at the 2021 NFC West win totals and give a play on the over or under for each team. All lines in this article are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook, so slide over there and get down on these win totals today!
Gamblingdigitalconnectmag.com

Discover the Best New Online Casino Games in 2021

Do you find yourself staring into space when you are sitting on the bus and commuting to work?. Perhaps there are a few hours a day when nothing happens at your job, but you have no way to entertain yourself either. Luckily, most people have access to their smartphones when...
NBAtalesbuzz.com

Best bets for top projected picks

The 2021 NBA Draft is upon us. The Detroit Pistons hold the No. 1 pick this year, and while the Oklahoma City Thunder and Houston Rockets have attempted to acquire the pick, the Pistons seem intent on making the selection. It is widely expected the Pistons will take Oklahoma State’s...
NBAnbcsportsedge.com

NBA Draft best bets, Cincy, UCF win totals

On the latest episode of Bet the Edge, Sara Perlman and Drew Dinsick look back at the top events in the Olympics this past weekend. Drew highlights the events he's looking forward to tonight and where value is for the 100M women's breaststroke final. NBC Sports EDGE's Corey Parson stops...
GamblingSportsGrid

Bet Titans +1400 to Win the AFC Championship?

The Tennessee Titans have quietly stacked up five straight winning seasons since 2016 for the first time since they were referred to as the Houston Oilers and Warren Moon was under center in 1993. They have shown the league that they want to win now after signing former Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones to bolster an already-explosive offense. The FanDuel Sportsbook has them listed as AFC South favorites with their odds to win the AFC at +1400.
NBAnbcsportsedge.com

NBA Draft Position Bets: Tracking Top-10 Odds

The 2021 NBA Draft has arrived! Adam Silver will kick things off Thursday night at approximately 8 pm ET and the Detroit Pistons will be on the clock with the first overall pick soon after. While the Pistons have signaled that they will likely select Cade Cunningham with the No. 1 pick, there is still plenty of mystery as to how the rest of the first round will take shape.
MLBNew York Post

Why the Dodgers are still the best bet to win NL West

If you had polled 100 baseball analysts back in March, I’d be surprised if you found a single one who would have picked the San Francisco Giants to win the NL West outright. And yet here we are, nearly into August, and the Giants sit not only atop the division, they lead MLB with a .626 winning percentage.
NFLSportsGrid

Bet Buccaneers, Bills, and Chiefs all to Win in Week 1 +190?

The FanDuel Sportsbook has put a odds boost parlay together for Week 1 of the NFL season, which is just over a month away from kickoff. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Buffalo Bills, and Kansas City Chiefs all to win in Week 1 are up from their actual price of +155 to +190. It can be hard to back three big-time favorites, which is why you may want to consider leaving this one on the table here. They’re all three home teams are all three favored by about a touchdown.
Gamblingmymmanews.com

Play Online Gambling on Ligaz888

With the improvements in technology, the slot industry has gone through several changes. In the olden days, people used to visit a land-based casino to entertain themselves. They had to travel long distances on rough and irregular roads, hold up for the traffic to clear, wait for their turn to play games, etc. But nowadays, people can enjoy putting bets on their favourite games as they are available on the web. So, you can enjoy gambling either in your free time at your workplace or home, chilling on the couch with popcorn and cold drinks. Isn’t that interesting?
NFLRoll 'Bama Roll

Jumbo Package: Jalen Hurts on the move?

Last night via CBS Sports, this little tidbit blew up, re: Deshaun Watson trade rumors. It’s no secret that Watson is unhappy in Houston. After enduring more sacks than any NFL quarterback the last five years, why wouldn’t he be? The Texans and their genius coaching and managerial staff (Oh, wait. Sorry. That was the same guy last season) did not prioritize offensive line personnel or efficient playcalling (and thus his health) for the first five years of his career. But, after there was a change in coaches last season, and Watson was freed from Houston’s overreliance on slow-developing play-action plays, for the first time in his career Watson left games with as clean a jersey as he was apt to get — overall Watson took 12 sacks in 11 games down the stretch, and had a 7.6% sack rate for the season (which was still far above league average).

Comments / 0

Community Policy