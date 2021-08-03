Tiny Tina's Wonderlands: Release date, story, gameplay and more

October is the perfect time of year to play a survival horror game, and Nintendo Switch fans will have the chance to check out a beloved entry in the genre when Dying Light Platinum Edition releases! This version of the game will include all four of the previous DLC releases for the game, as well as all 17 of the skin packs. The game will also see a number of Switch-specific improvements, including motion controls, touchscreen options, gyro aiming, and more. The game will release both digitally and physically for $49.99, and the physical version will come with a map, stickers, and a survival guide.