Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands: Release date, story, gameplay and more

By Darragh Murphy
laptopmag.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTiny Tina's Wonderlands is an upcoming high-fantasy looter shooter from developers Gearbox, and it's set to offer a D&D-style twist to the popular Borderlands formula. Fans can expect all the cel-shaded madness and polarizing humor the Borderlands universe is known for, but the spin-off also offers major changes to help it stand out from Gearbox and 2K Game's biggest franchise. If it’s anything like the accomplished Tiny Tina's Assault on Dragon Keep DLC, fans of the bonkers Borderlands universe have good reason to be excited.

www.laptopmag.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Geoff Keighley
Person
Ashly Burch
Person
Andy Samberg
Person
Wanda Sykes
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gameplay#X Games#Xbox One#Laptop#K Game#Xbox Game Pass#Take Two Interactive#Vault Keys#Eridian#Frette The Robot#Sci Fi#Butt Stallion#D D#Wizards#Borderlands Rpg#Macos
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Xbox
NewsBreak
Intel
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Laptops
Related
Video GamesComicBook

PS5 Players Surprised With New Stealth Release Out of Nowhere

PS5 players have been surprised with a brand new stealth release out of nowhere. Yesterday, the PlayStation Store updated with a PS5 game that PlayStation fans had no idea was coming. In other words, it was a stealth release. More specifically, the PlayStation Store updated with Cthulhu Saves Christmas, a $10 game from Zeboyd Digital Entertainment.
Video GamesComicBook

Beloved Survival Horror Game Coming to Nintendo Switch

October is the perfect time of year to play a survival horror game, and Nintendo Switch fans will have the chance to check out a beloved entry in the genre when Dying Light Platinum Edition releases! This version of the game will include all four of the previous DLC releases for the game, as well as all 17 of the skin packs. The game will also see a number of Switch-specific improvements, including motion controls, touchscreen options, gyro aiming, and more. The game will release both digitally and physically for $49.99, and the physical version will come with a map, stickers, and a survival guide.
Video Gamespcinvasion.com

Gothic fairytale Lost in Random gets a gameplay trailer and September release date

Lost in Random got a new gameplay trailer and a release date earlier today during EA Play Live 2021. The dark fairytale game is heading to PC via Origin and Steam on September 10 this year, where you’ll be able to battle it out with dice to save your kidnapped sister. Lost in Random is coming from the Swedish studio Zoink, which launched Fe back in 2018.
Video Gamesgamingbolt.com

Orcs Must Die! 3 is Out Now for PC, PS4, and Xbox One

Stadia hasn’t had a lot of notable exclusives, but Robot Entertainment’s Orcs Must Die! 3 was definitely one of the few that it did get. The tower defense title launched last year as a timed exclusive for Google’s streaming service last year, and now, that exclusivity period has come to an end.
Video Gamespocketgamer.com

The Witcher: Monster Slayer release date and the rest you need to know

A few weeks ago, CD Projekt finally revealed a host of information related to The Witcher: Monster Slayer and its release date. Last year in August, CD Projekt had revealed that their development team was actively working on The Witcher: Monster Slayer and, since then, the fans have been eagerly waiting for this RPG to launch.
Video GamesGematsu

Weird West adds PS4 and Xbox One versions, launches this fall

Dark fantasy Wild West action RPG Weird West will launch for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One alongside its previously announced PC (Steam) version this fall, publisher Devolver Digital and developer Wolfeye Studios announced. Here is an overview of the game, via its Steam page:. Survive and unveil the mysteries of...
Video Gamesnichegamer.com

Death’s Gambit: Afterlife Features Trailer

Publisher Serenity Forge and developer White Rabbit have shared a new Death’s Gambit: Afterlife features trailer, showing off more of the new expansion. The new content is coming first to Nintendo Switch sometime in 2021, followed by a Windows PC (via Steam) release a month later, and another month later for PlayStation 4. Owners of the original game on PC or PS4 will get Death’s Gambit: Afterlife as a free upgrade.
Video Gamesdreadxp.com

Back 4 Blood Trailer Reveals PC Features

Back 4 Blood won’t release until this October, but a new trailer put out today revealed some features for the PC version. The PC version of Back 4 Blood will boast 4K resolution at launch, along with ultrawide and multi-monitor support. It will also have an uncapped framerate. NVIDIA DLSS (Deep Learning Super Sampling) and other graphic options also make an appearance. Last, but not least, the PC version will include cross-play support.
Video GamesAndroid Central

Cris Tales and One Piece: World Seeker now available on Stadia

Cris Tales launches on Stadia today. One Piece: World Seeker Premium Edition is now available to purchase from the Stadia store. Marvel's Avengers receives several packs of paid add-on content. Two more games have launched on the Stadia store this week, and Marvel's Avengers has added various paid cosmetic add-ons,...
Video GamesNintendo Life

Eldest Souls Animated Trailer Sets The Scene For Brutal Boss Battles

Eldest Souls arrives on 29th July, a rather promising pixel-art boss rush game that made its debut during Nintendo's Spring Indie Showcase. It uses the term Souls-like because that's a legal requirement nowadays, but it does nevertheless look stylish and enjoyable. It's been developed by the small team at Fallen...
Video Gamesmassivelyop.com

Final Fantasy XIV’s newest patch abolishes more weekly limitations for loot and adds AFK timers

The two things that Final Fantasy XIV players were hoping to find in today’s patch 5.58 were data center travel and the release of the long-awaited datamined Cruise Chaser mount. Neither of those is included in this patch. What is included is the removal of weekly limits on rewards from the Tower at Paradigm’s Breach or weapon tokens from the final Eden tier, so you’ll have an easier time farming that for rewards. There are also changes to relic content and Save the Queen areas to make clearing both easier, especially with smaller groups.
Video GamesInverse

Phil Spencer dropped an exasperating Elder Scrolls 6 release date clue

The Elder Scrolls 6 is still several years away. While The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim release almost 10 years ago and Elder Scrolls 6 was announced in 2018, one might optimistically think that Bethesda’s next fantasy RPG is almost here. But, unfortunately, following Microsoft’s acquisition of Bethesda and several RPG announcements, it’s clear that this is not the game.
Video GamesTwinfinite

Genshin Impact Reveals Playable Aloy With Horizon Zero Dawn Crossover

Today Genshin Impact developer MiHoYo announced the first guest character coming to the popular action-RPG. It’s Aloy from Horizon Zero Dawn, a free five-star Cryo-based character that will be added to the game starting with version 2.1. To be precise, players that have received adventurer rank 20 or above on...
Video Gamesaltchar.com

Genshin Impact: Baal release date has been revealed

The addition of a new character is probably the most exciting thing a casual Genshin Impact player is looking forward to, especially in the latter stages of the game when there aren't as many quests and events to enjoy. miHoYo have already announced a couple of new characters on their...

Comments / 0

Community Policy