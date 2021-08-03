Tiny Tina's Wonderlands: Release date, story, gameplay and more
Tiny Tina's Wonderlands is an upcoming high-fantasy looter shooter from developers Gearbox, and it's set to offer a D&D-style twist to the popular Borderlands formula. Fans can expect all the cel-shaded madness and polarizing humor the Borderlands universe is known for, but the spin-off also offers major changes to help it stand out from Gearbox and 2K Game's biggest franchise. If it’s anything like the accomplished Tiny Tina's Assault on Dragon Keep DLC, fans of the bonkers Borderlands universe have good reason to be excited.www.laptopmag.com
Comments / 0