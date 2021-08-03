Cancel
Cover picture for the articleThanks for reading Axios Space. At 1,139 words, the newsletter is about a 4-minute read. The newsletter will be off next week, but I'll be back with exciting news about season 2 of our podcast "How It Happened" when I return to your inboxes on Aug. 17. Subscribe here. Please...

Aerospace & DefenseSpaceNews.com

Astra to make next orbital launch attempt in late August for the Space Force

WASHINGTON — Small launch vehicle developer Astra will carry a test payload for the U.S. Space Force on its next attempt to reach orbit in August. The company announced Aug. 5 that it had signed a launch agreement with the Defense Innovation Unit (DIU) for two launches of the company’s Rocket 3 vehicle. The first launch is scheduled for between Aug. 27 and Sept. 11 from Pacific Spaceport Complex – Alaska on Kodiak Island.
Aerospace & DefenseSpace.com

SpaceX, Planet ink deal to launch Earth-imaging satellites through 2025

Planet has signed another contract with SpaceX, locking it in as the 'go-to launch provider' for the Earth-imaging company through 2025. San Francisco-based Planet operates the world's largest fleet of Earth-observation satellites, most of which are tiny but capable cubesats known as Doves (or, more recently, SuperDoves). SpaceX Falcon 9 rockets have launched 83 Planet satellites on seven missions to date, and the new deal ensures that number will grow.
Kent, WAwccftech.com

Blue Origin Uses Boeing’s Setback To Attack NASA & SpaceX For $3 Billion Award

Kent, Washington-based aerospace launch services provider Blue Origin has targeted the National Aeronautics and Space Administration's (NASA) decision to award Space Exploration Technologies Corp. (SpaceX) a $2.9 billion contract for landing humans on the lunar surface. NASA chose SpaceX as the sole provider for the agency's Human Landing System (HLS) in April, after which Blue ORigin and Dynetics, who had also bid for the HLS contract, protested before the United States Government Accountability Office (GAO), arguing that the award process had violated NASA's own guidelines. In a ruling last week, the GAO dismissed the complaint, and Blue's latest criticism follows the decision, requesting Congress to ensure that an additional provider is included in the HLS program.
AstronomyCNET

NASA Hubble Space Telescope snaps 'squabbling galactic siblings'

Galaxies aren't just static entities hanging out in space doing nothing. When they get close to each other, they can collide, push and pull at each other and even merge together. A newly released Hubble Space Telescope image shows what happens when three galaxies interact with each other and act like "squabbling galactic siblings."
Aerospace & DefenseInverse

SpaceX vs. Blue Origin: NASA made a huge intervention in the race

The new space race drama continues. On Friday, Blue Origin officially lost its lunar lander appeal, with the Government Accountability Office rejecting its protests over NASA’s decision to partner with SpaceX for the development of its human landing system. In response, Blue Origin remained firm its argument that there are...
Aerospace & DefenseSpace.com

SpaceX rolls 29-engine Super Heavy rocket to launch site (video)

SpaceX's first true Super Heavy booster has made it to the launch site. A few days ago, technicians installed 29 Raptor engines on a Super Heavy known as Booster 4 at SpaceX's Starbase site, near the South Texas village of Boca Chica. And today (Aug. 3), the company rolled the 230-foot-tall (70 meters) Booster 4 from its build facility to the launch site, a few kilometers down the road.
Aerospace & Defensescitechdaily.com

100 Days of Space Science for ESA Astronaut Thomas Pesquet

“I am finding it magical every day, but there is also a lot of routine,” says ESA astronaut Thomas Pesquet reflecting on his first 100 days aboard the International Space Station during his second mission. In total, Thomas has logged 296 days in space. The magic and the routine. The...
L'Observateur

NASA continues RS-25 testing with 6th installment at Stennis Space Center

NASA conducted its sixth RS-25 single-engine hot fire Aug. 5 on the A-1 Test Stand at Stennis Space Center near Bay St. Louis, Mississippi, a continuation of its seven-part test series to support development and production of engines for the agency’s Space Launch System (SLS) rocket on future missions to the Moon. Operators fired the engine for more than eight minutes (500 seconds), the same amount of time RS-25 engines need to fire for launch of the SLS rocket. Four RS-25 engines, with a pair of solid rocket boosters, will help power SLS at launch. NASA already has tested engines for the rocket’s first four Artemis missions to the Moon, allowing operators to turn their focus towards collecting data to demonstrate and verify various engine capabilities for future engines. Along with providing performance data to Aerojet Rocketdyne, lead contractor for the SLS engines, the Aug. 5 test enabled the team to evaluate new engine components manufactured with cutting-edge and cost-saving technologies, eliminate operating risks, and enhance engine production. In addition to operating the engine at 109% of its original power level for extended periods during the hot fire, NASA verified new manufacturing processes while evaluating the performance of the engine’s low-pressure fuel turbopump. The pump significantly boosts the pressure of liquid hydrogen delivered to the high-pressure fuel turbopump to help prevent cavitating, the forming of “bubbles” or “voids”, which can collapse or cause shock waves that may damage machinery. NASA is building SLS as the world’s most powerful rocket to send the agency’s Orion spacecraft to the Moon. With Artemis, NASA will land the first woman and the first person of color on the lunar surface and establish long-term exploration at the Moon in preparation for human missions to Mars. SLS and Orion, along with the commercial human landing system and the Gateway outpost in orbit around the Moon, are NASA’s backbone for deep space exploration. SLS is the only rocket that can send Orion, astronauts, and supplies to the Moon in a single mission. An integrated team conducts RS-25 tests at Stennis Space Center, including NASA, Aerojet Rocketdyne, and Syncom Space Services, the prime contractor of Stennis facilities and operations.
Aerospace & DefenseSpaceRef

Debris-tracking Lasers Could Help To Clear Up Space Junk

A ground-based laser tracking system that could help to stem the accumulation of space debris is being developed in the UK. Devised by start-up company Lumi Space with the support of ESA and the UK Space Agency, the technology has been demonstrated in lab tests to have the potential to pinpoint small objects in orbit with centimetre-level precision.
TechnologyAxios

Axios Login

Welcome to your summer Friday — may it lead to a fine summer weekend. Today's newsletter is 1,075 words, a 4-minute read. With each new sport added to the Olympics comes a new challenge: how to time and score the event. For 89 years, that responsibility has fallen to Swiss watchmaker Omega, Axios' Ina Fried reports from Tokyo.
Aerospace & Defenseinvestmentu.com

The Best Space Stocks to Buy in 2021

The United States landing on the moon in 1969 was one of the most exciting times in human history. Since then, the space industry has been relatively stagnant with few other major breakthroughs. That’s all changed in recent years, however, as a slew of new companies have launched into the space race.
Aerospace & DefenseWALA-TV FOX10

Boeing set to retry test flight in bid to take on SpaceX

(CNN) -- After several delays, Boeing is now slated to launch its long-anticipated Starliner spacecraft — which is built to carry NASA astronauts — on an uncrewed test flight to the International Space Station, a follow-up to the company's botched first attempt 18 months ago. It will be a decisive moment for Boeing and NASA, as the traditional aerospace giant seeks to join SpaceX in ferrying people to the station.
Aerospace & DefenseSpaceNews.com

China’s space station emerges as competitor to commercial ventures

WASHINGTON — Companies involved with commercial activities on the International Space Station or planning their own space stations may face a new competitor in China’s new space station. During a presentation at the ISS Research and Development Conference Aug. 4, Jeff Manber, chief executive of Nanoracks, said his company has...
Aerospace & Defensesouthernillinoisnow.com

Billionaires in Space

The business world heads to space. It’s long been an aspirational target for entrepreneurs. It literally goes beyond “blue sky,” in terms of location, to a place no business has gone before: Outer Space!. Longtime space enthusiast and entrepreneur Richard Branson became the first person to travel to space using...
IndustryAxios

Axios What's Next

Tuesday brings you the uncertain state of business travel, electric cargo planes and the lamented demise of cheap beer. "What was next" trivia: On this day in 1807, which former U.S. vice president went on trial for treason? Hint: Talking less and smiling more didn't work for him. Credit to...

