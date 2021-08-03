Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cell Phones

How to Encrypt Your iPhone

By Editorial Guidelines
lifewire.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis guide will walk you through the steps for how to enable data encryption on your iPhone. It’ll explain what iPhone data is encrypted once this iOS security feature is enabled and will also include some tips on how to enhance your smartphone’s privacy and security even further. How to...

www.lifewire.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Data Encryption#Iphone Apps#Iphone Support#Ios#Macs#Ipad#Data Protection#Filevault#Safari#Imessage#Fbi
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Data Security
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Facebook
Related
Cell Phoneskomando.com

How to store your COVID vaccine card on your iPhone or Android

Vaccine passports have been a divisive topic, with opinions split down the middle whether it is the right way to go about proving you’re vaccinated. But like it or not, there must be a way for you to show your vaccination record. Depending on the state that you live in,...
Cell PhonesAndroid Central

How to enable Google's Heads Up feature on your Android phone

Have you ever been so engrossed in a text conversation or Candy Crush marathon on some of the best Android Phones that you forgot to look up from the screen and ran into a wall or almost stepped into traffic? Really? Okay, I'm silently judging you right now. Apparently, you're not alone. Thankfully, Google has added a feature to Android that will remind users to look up when using their phones while walking (but honestly, please stop doing this, it looks ridiculous). While it may be a sad reflection on the state of consumer technology and society in general that Google felt the need to add this "Digital Wellbeing" feature, you should probably know where it lives in your phone's settings. So with that in mind, here is how to use Heads Up on your Android phone.
Cell Phonesknowtechie.com

How to take a screenshot on any iPhone

Taking screenshots of your phone’s screen comes in handy all the time, whether that’s to share content to your social feeds or just to save something for later that you might want to remember. The thing is, Apple has changed the button layout on its iPhone range a couple of...
Cell PhonesApple Insider

How to bypass iPhone passcode

If you're completely locked out of your iPhone there are a few ways to gain access once again, such as by using PassFab's iPhone Unlocker. Users of the iPhone and iPad will be familiar with the unlocking process of their devices. Typically, it involves using Touch ID or Face ID, or failing those, entering in a passcode to your device. — However, while this is quite a thorough security system, there are situations where you simply cannot gain access to your locked iPhone.
Cell Phonesithinkdiff.com

How to block text messages on iPhone

Unwanted messages can be annoying. Whether they are from businesses spamming you with promotional offers or it’s someone in your life that is persistently trying to contact you, unwanted messages can clog your inbox and become unpleasant. Luckily, your iPhone allows you to block text messages from any contact or number in a few simple steps.
Cell Phoneslifewire.com

How to Update Apple Maps on iPhone

Apple Maps updates automatically each time Apple has something new to add, although there's no indication of how often that might be. There is no way to force an update to the Apple Maps app on your iPhone or iPad to get newer maps. You can make suggestions for updates...
Cell Phonesmobilesyrup.com

10 best ways to keep your iPhone secure

If there’s one selling point Apple wants you to associate with the iPhone, it’s privacy and security. Apple loves to champion that your iPhone knows a lot about you. Therefore, it should be you and only you who can access your device’s data. After all, you may not remember where you were four Thursdays ago at 11:52 am, but your iPhone probably does.
Cell PhonesGear Patrol

You Should Update Your iPhone Right Now

It's time to update your iPhone, iPad and Mac. Like right now. That's because Apple just released new software patches to all those devices — in the form of iOS 14.7.1, iPadOS 14.7.1 and macOS Big Sur 11.5.1 — to prevent them from potentially being hacked. According to The Record,...
Cell Phoneslaptopmag.com

How to scan a QR code on iPhone

After years of failing to find a foothold, QR codes have become quite popular and knowing how to scan a QR code on iPhone is incredibly useful. Many restaurants, parking facilities and other businesses have adopted the confusing-looking code blocks as the preferred method for whisking users to their website or app without having to enter a URL.
Cell PhonesMacworld

How to erase your iPhone, iPad, or Mac remotely after a theft

One of the most powerful features added years ago to macOS and iOS was Find My iPhone—and iPad and Mac. The iCloud-connected service lets you track an accidentally misplaced item and potentially recover a stolen one. With the service active on a device, you can use Find My for macOS,...
Cell Phonesosxdaily.com

How to Buy Ringtones on iPhone

Are you bored of using the ringtones that came preinstalled on your iPhone? Or perhaps, you want to use one of your favorite songs as your default ringtone? In that case, you might want to take a look at all the available offerings on Apple’s Tone Store. The default iPhone...
Cell Phoneslifewire.com

Why Your Next iPhone Could Be More Expensive

Your next smartphone may be pricier than you expected due to the global chip shortage, experts say. Apple and other companies are warning of manufacturing constraints due to a shortfall in critical components. Microprocessors, essential to smartphones and many other electronics, are in high demand and in short supply. "Overall,...
Cell PhonesUbergizmo

How To Enable iPhone Fast-Charging

When it comes to fast charging, Apple’s iPhones kind of pale in comparison to what we’re seeing on Android. Take for example OnePlus, which supports 65W fast charging which is pretty insane, but to be fair to Apple, the company has kind of come around on that. It should be...
Internetalabamanews.net

What the Tech? How to Clean Out Your Old Emails Quicker from Gmail

Google is warning some users they’re getting close to a storage limit and will soon need to pay for a subscription to continue sending and receiving emails, storing files in Google Drive, and keeping photos in Google Photos. All those Google places count toward the 15GB limit. After that, you’ll...
Cell Phoneslaptopmag.com

How to conference call on an iPhone

Despite the current popularity of video conferencing apps and FaceTime for talking to friends and family members, a phone call is sometimes the best option. Fortunately, making a conference call on iPhone is remarkably easy. Whether you are making the first call or are trying to bring someone into an...
Cell Phoneslaptopmag.com

How to stop iCloud notifications on iPhone

For many iPhone and iPad users, iCloud notifications are a constant reminder that we will never have enough storage to back up all our photos, documents, and messages to the cloud. Even if we take the time to manage our storage, the numerous photos and videos we take on a daily basis can quickly fill up the free 5G of iCloud storage Apple dishes out. Then we're back to our devices nagging us that “iCloud backup failed.”
ComputersNorwalk Hour

Defend Your Data From Cyberattacks with This Encryption Tool

Cybersecurity is a massive problem. Worldwide spending on cybersecurity is projected to exceed $170 billion in 2022, with much of that burden falling squarely on the shoulders of small businesses. As hackers get more sophisticated, you need more sophisticated solutions to fight back. Ransomware, spyware, malware, phishing schemes — they're all impacting more businesses than ever and if you want to protect your business, checkout Encrypt Office. Typically retailing for nearly $2200, a lifetime subscription is on sale now for just $59.99.

Comments / 0

Community Policy