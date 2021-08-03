Cancel
Jets OL Cam Clark leaves practice in ambulance following neck injury

By Ryan Honey
elitesportsny.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA frightening scene involving offensive lineman Cam Clark is what concluded the Jets’ Tuesday training camp practice. Not the way you want to see practice end…at all. Connor Hughes of The Athletic reported a Jets offensive lineman was on the ground being checked out by trainers during Tuesday’s training camp practice.

Jets’ Cam Clark has spinal cord contusion, expected to make full recovery

Jets offensive tackle Cam Clark suffered a scary neck injury in Tuesday’s practice, which prompted an ambulance to arrive. The worst-case scenario was thankfully avoided. The Jets ended Tuesday’s training camp practice early due to a scary situation involving offensive tackle Cam Clark, who found himself on the ground surrounded by trainers after suffering a neck injury. The stretcher arrived, and so did the ambulance. Head coach Robert Saleh subsequently mentioned there was “some” movement in his extremities.
Jets sign QB Josh Johnson to give them experienced backup

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. --  The New York Jets signed well-traveled veteran quarterback Josh Johnson, giving them an experienced backup behind rookie Zach Wilson. Linebacker Brendon White, an undrafted free agent from Rutgers, was waived Wednesday to make room for Johnson. The 35-year-old Johnson fills a void in the Jets'...
Jets Practice Report | OL Cameron Clark Expected to Make Full Recovery Following Spinal Cord Injury

For close to two hours on Tuesday, the practice fields at One Jets Drive were a collection of familiar sounds with pads popping, music blaring and young men communicating and celebrating the game they love. But then after a rep in a team period, second-year OL Cameron Clark lay motionless on the ground after sustaining a neck injury. Head coach Robert Saleh ended the practice and team doctors and medical personnel attended to Clark. For approximately 10 minutes, there was silence before Clark was placed on a stretcher and cart, and finally moved into an ambulance.
Cameron Clark suffers spinal cord contusion in ‘scary’ end to Jets practice

The Jets say Cameron Clark is expected to make “a full recovery” after practice ended in a somber and scary scene Tuesday when the backup offensive lineman was immobilized on a backboard and taken away from the team’s Florham Park training facility in an ambulance after suffering a spinal-cord contusion.
Jets OL Cameron Clark taken to hospital after scary neck injury

A scary scene unfolded at Jets practice Tuesday when offensive lineman Cameron Clark was carted off the field and left in an ambulance after suffering a neck injury. Robert Saleh cut practice short after Clark left the field on a spine board. The coach didn’t go into details about the cause or severity of the injury, though Saleh did say that Clark had “some” movement in his extremities. He added that the team will know more later Tuesday.
