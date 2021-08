Judge (illness) will be activated from the COVID-19 list and will be in the starting lineup Tuesday against the Rays, Meredith Marakovits of YES Network reports. Judge gained clearance to rejoin the Yankees in Boston on Sunday after he tested positive for COVID-19 on July 15. The outfielder was reported to be targeting an activation at some point during the series against the Rays, and per Bryan Hoch of MLB.com, he will bat second as the right fielder Tuesday.