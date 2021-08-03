Cancel
Real Estate

Jump in mortgage borrowings fuels US house price boom

By Colby Smith in New York
Financial Times
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmericans increased their mortgage borrowings in the second quarter of the year, adding fuel to a housing boom that has seen US prices surge at a record pace. Data from the New York branch of the Federal Reserve showed that mortgage originations reached $1.2tn in the three months to the end of June, exceeding volumes seen in the previous three quarters and well above the $752bn level reached in the final quarter of 2019. Taken together, mortgage originations over the four quarters to June 30 — which include refinancing — amounted to nearly $4.6tn, a historic high.

Jay Powell
