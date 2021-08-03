Aug. 2, 1944 - July 11, 2021. William 'Bill' C. Britt was born in Salem, the son of Ann Painter-Britt and Lewis C. Britt.

He attended several elementary schools, including in Independence; Hailey, Idaho; and Portland. Bill graduated from Cleveland High School in Portland in 1963. He attended Multnomah Community College in Portland for two years, then transferred to Portland State University and graduated in 1967.

He was then drafted into the U.S. Army, where he served with the U.S. 7th Infantry Division on the DMZ in Korea. After his discharge from the military, Bill used the GI Bill to obtain his teaching certification from Western Oregon University and two master's degrees.

He taught for three years at North Bay Junior High School in North Bend, then taught science for many years at Sherwood Junior High School in Sherwood.

Bill was an avid high-power shooter and attained the high-master ranking in that sport. He loved all outdoor activities such as hiking, fishing and exploring.

He is survived by his wife, Mary, of Prineville; daughter, Jennifer Oswald, of Lake Oswego; son, Jeffrey Britt, of Molalla; and grandchildren, Matthew Struble, Mollie Oswald, Drew Britt and Adeline Britt.