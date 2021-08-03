Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Portland, OR

William 'Bill' C. Britt

By Central Oregonian
Posted by 
Portland Tribune
Portland Tribune
 6 days ago

Aug. 2, 1944 - July 11, 2021. William 'Bill' C. Britt was born in Salem, the son of Ann Painter-Britt and Lewis C. Britt.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00AM5f_0bGXgTS800

William 'Bill' C. Britt was born in Salem, the son of Ann Painter-Britt and Lewis C. Britt.

He attended several elementary schools, including in Independence; Hailey, Idaho; and Portland. Bill graduated from Cleveland High School in Portland in 1963. He attended Multnomah Community College in Portland for two years, then transferred to Portland State University and graduated in 1967.

He was then drafted into the U.S. Army, where he served with the U.S. 7th Infantry Division on the DMZ in Korea. After his discharge from the military, Bill used the GI Bill to obtain his teaching certification from Western Oregon University and two master's degrees.

He taught for three years at North Bay Junior High School in North Bend, then taught science for many years at Sherwood Junior High School in Sherwood.

Bill was an avid high-power shooter and attained the high-master ranking in that sport. He loved all outdoor activities such as hiking, fishing and exploring.

He is survived by his wife, Mary, of Prineville; daughter, Jennifer Oswald, of Lake Oswego; son, Jeffrey Britt, of Molalla; and grandchildren, Matthew Struble, Mollie Oswald, Drew Britt and Adeline Britt.

Comments / 0

Portland Tribune

Portland Tribune

Portland, OR
935
Followers
5K+
Post
212K+
Views
ABOUT

Portland Tribune offers enterprising reporting that attracts readers who are affluent, highly educated and committed to understanding local Portland Issues.

 https://pamplinmedia.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oregon State
Oregon Obituaries
City
Portland, OR
City
Lake Oswego, OR
State
Idaho State
City
Prineville, OR
City
Salem, OR
Portland, OR
Obituaries
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gi Bill#Portland State University#Western Oregon University#Cleveland High School#The U S Army#Dmz
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
NewsBreak
Hiking
Related
Portland, ORPosted by
Sandy Post

Sandy mayor to propose purchase of toppled statues to council

Stan Pulliam hopes to bring Portland statues of Presidents Lincoln, Washington, Roosevelt to SandyOn July 28, Sandy Mayor Stan Pulliam announced that he hopes to acquire three statues from Portland toppled last year by protesters and install them in Sandy. Pulliam, a Republican and Sandy native, is considering a run for Oregon governor in 2022. He publicized his intentions in a news conference as a potential gubernatorial candidate. Pulliam's announcement came after a recent update to the Regional Arts and Culture Council policy, which could make the removal of the statues permanent. "It is unconscionable that these symbols of...
Portland, ORPosted by
Lake Oswego Review

Benson Polytechnic High will close for renovations until 2024

CTE magnet school is one of 3 Portland high schools being modernized with bond fundsThe auditorium at Benson Polytechnic High School looks untouched since Ed Wagner graduated from the school in 1959. The seats, windows and pendant lights are relics of the school's 104-year history. "A lot of nostalgia here," Wagner said, standing in the auditorium he graduated in more than 60 years ago. Much of that is about to change. Benson Polytechnic High will close its doors for the next three years, as it undergoes an estimated $216.6 million renovation and modernization project. Portland Public...
Aloha, ORPosted by
Portland Tribune

WashCo recognizes Tualatin Valley Trail concept plan

The future regional trail is planned for the Aloha area, between Southwest 160th and 209th avenues. Imagine a world where folks biking and walking in the Aloha area no longer have to deal with traffic. It's a dream that has been on the community's mind for decades. Officials from Washington County and the Oregon Department of Transportation want to turn that vision into a reality with the planned Tualatin Valley Trail. The future regional trail is planned for the Aloha area, between Southwest 160th and 209th avenues. As part of a larger system, officials say, it will connect Beaverton,...
Oregon City, ORPosted by
Portland Tribune

Oregon City Together elects chair for preventing youth drug use

Maureen Palaoro, a Gardiner Middle School health teacher, helms board of community coalition. Maureen Palaoro, a Gardiner Middle School health teacher, recently was elected as chair of Oregon City Together, a Drug-Free Community Coalition. The coalition focuses primarily on preventing youth from using marijuana and alcohol, the two substances most prevalent among Oregon City youth.
Oregon City, ORPosted by
Lake Oswego Review

Tumwata School now honors Indigenous, not murderous trapper

Tribal word for Willamette Falls replaces name of 19th century fur trapper known for killing an Indigenous competitor.A newly renovated building in Oregon City will be renamed Tumwata Middle School, a name that means Willamette Falls in the Clackamas tribal language, later Anglicized as Tumwater. Tumwata was formerly named Peter Skene Ogden Middle School, after a fur trapper and explorer best known for his aggressive tactics in competition with Native American tribes. Oregon City School Board members unanimously approved the name change at their June 21 meeting. Ogden's renaming follows this year's decision by Clackamas Community College to rename its...
Lake Oswego, ORPosted by
Portland Tribune

Baseball Slideshow: Washington 5, Lake Oswego 0

Big contests make for big results, lifelong memories and — hopefully — great photos. So here's a slideshow of the best images from the Lake Oswego Little League Baseball Majors all-star team's 5-0 loss to Eastlake Little League — the Washington state champion — at the Pacific Northwest Regional tournament in San Bernardino, California, on Sunday, Aug. 8.
Troutdale, ORPosted by
Portland Tribune

Kiwanis Club of the Columbia Gorge cruise into Troutdale

Annual car show takes over downtown with 200 entries, raffle, and plenty of family fun. On a sunny weekend morning, hundreds of convertibles, Corvettes, customs and imports, muscle cars, rat rods and roadsters, trucks and motorcycles, and everything in-between revved into downtown Troutdale for a gearhead's dream. The 17th annual...
Portland, ORPosted by
Lake Oswego Review

Medical examiner releases names of June heat wave victims

The records detailing who died during the extraordinary heat event at the end of June were requested by news organizations.The Oregon Medical Examiner's Office has released records detailing the names, addresses and other information of 96 people who died from hyperthermia in the extraordinary late-June heat wave. OPB and other news organizations received the records late Friday, Aug. 6. The Oregon attorney general ordered the names, addresses, ethnicities and dates of deaths for confirmed deaths from the heat wave be made public, siding with four news organizations — Willamette Week, The Oregonian/OregonLive, KGW and the Portland Tribune — that had...
Portland, ORPosted by
Lake Oswego Review

Providence Bridge Pedal returns Sunday

The annual event that closes spans around town was canceled last year because of the pandemic.After a pandemic-induced pause in 2020, the Providence Bridge Pedal and Stride is back with bike rides for people of all abilities and a 5-mile stroll for those who wanted to walk Sunday. The bicyclists and walkers took off at 6 a.m. Aug. 8 on routes that included the car-free upper decks of the Marquam and Fremont bridges. There also was a 5-mile walk that crossed both the Marquam Bridge and Tilikum Crossing. There are a few differences this year, the 25th anniversary of the...
Washington County, ORPosted by
Portland Tribune

Mask mandate back in effect in Washington County buildings

Although it leads Oregon's 36 counties in the adult COVID-19 vaccination rate, cases are trending upward.The Washington County government is re-instituting a requirement that county employees and visitors alike wear masks in county buildings — regardless of whether they have been vaccinated against COVID-19. With cases and hospitalizations trending downward, the county lifted its mask requirement in public buildings in late June. But as the delta variant drives a new surge, County Administrator Tanya Ange says the county government is again requiring that people mask up in buildings like the Washington County Courthouse, the Charles D. Cameron Public Services Building,...
Portland, ORPosted by
Lake Oswego Review

Portland's new infill rules won't be 'rapid transformation'

New research shows that construction costs are too expensive to make many projects pencil out.To help build more housing in Portland, the City Council adopted new residential infill policies to allow multifamily housing in single-family neighborhoods that took effect Aug. 1. But new research from the Sightline Institute shows that is unlikely to solve the housing crisis anytime soon. "We are not going to see a rapid transformation of many lots in Portland," said Michael Andersen, a senior researcher with the institute. The first city law to require single-family homes in most of Portland was passed in 1924 and is...
Oregon StatePosted by
Lake Oswego Review

Oregon drought reignites an old war: Farmer vs. spotted frog

Local organizers in Jefferson County are planning an Aug. 17 strategy meeting with a former Trump administration lawyer. Farmer JoHanna Symons suffered from the water shortage this year. She blames the frog, and she's rallying forces to battle the amphibian. She wants Jefferson County farmers to join her. "We're going to campaign for this," Symons told farmers at the North Unit Irrigation District meeting last month. "I'm hoping we can do something at lightning speed." Symons and others want to step away from the Habitat Conservation Plan that diverts water from irrigation to protect habitat for endangered species such as...
Portland, ORPosted by
Lake Oswego Review

Portland police: 700-plus shootings, 200 wounded, so far, in 2021

Shootings and gun-related homicides typically rise during the hot summer months, and Portland is no exception. Most of them never make the news, but bullet wounds and the shootings that cause them are up in 2021 — outpacing the amount of gunfire reported in Portland in recent years. According to Portland Police Bureau Lt. Greg Pashley, authorities have recorded 718 shootings and 231 people injured through Aug. 6. For comparison, from January 2020 through the end of July 2020 there were only 365 reported shootings in Portland, according to city data — and only 891 for the entire...
West Linn, ORPosted by
Portland Tribune

West Linn neighbors fear traffic, noise at new middle school

West Linn Planning Commission to continue hearing on new Athey Creek Middle School next week.Residents of the Willamette neighborhood aren't thrilled about their potential new neighbor: a new Athey Creek Middle School on Dollar Street. At a West Linn Planning Commission meeting in early July, nearly a dozen residents testified against the proposed location for the school as part of a public hearing for the West Linn-Wilsonville School District's lan-use application. The planning commission will continue the hearing and decide on the district's application at its meeting Aug. 4. The neighbors' concerns about the school mainly involve traffic they...
Canby, ORPosted by
Lake Oswego Review

Local woman wins $1M in Fred Meyer nationwide sweepstakes

Canby's Debra Johnson was one of five winners of the Community Immunity Sweepstakes. Canby's Debra Johnson is now a millionaire. Fred Meyer President Dennis Gibson presented Johnson with a $1 million check to make it so late last month. Johnson is one of five people across the nation to win $1 million as part of Fred Meyer's and Kroger Health's Community Immunity Sweepstakes. The giveaway, offering five $1 million prizes and 50 groceries-for-a-year prizes, started June 3, and concluded July 10. At the check presentation, Johnson entered along an aisle lined with Fred Meyer associates. Johnson is a longtime Fred Meyer shopper. {loadposition sub-article-01}
Clackamas County, ORPosted by
Oregon City News

Online academy recognizes Clackamas County honor roll students

Willamette Connections Academy announces second semester students named for academic excellenceWillamette Connections Academy, a statewide tuition-free online public school, announced its honor roll for the second semester of the 2020-21 school year. The list recognizes hundreds of students in grades K-5. "All of us at Willamette Connections Academy are excited to offer special recognition to this list of honor roll students," said Heather Engelhardt, Willamette Connections Academy assistant principal for grades K-5. "Families have been through so much this past year and a half. It's been gratifying to see students succeeding academically in a stable, high-quality learning environment with minimal...
Portland, ORPosted by
Lake Oswego Review

Saturday, Aug. 7: Thorns 1, Spirit 0

Portland wins at Washington, its fourth in a row, with a Simone Charley first-half goal and another shutout.The goal: Simone Charley headed home the only goal of the match at the end of a cross by Olivia Moultrie delivered from the right wing after a good spell of Portland possession (1-0 Thorns, 29th minute). What it means: The Thorns continue to lead the NWSL. With their fourth win in a row and five wins and a draw in the last six, the Thorns are 9-3-1 (28 points) and seven points in front of second-place North Carolina. Washington is 5-5-3...

Comments / 0

Community Policy