Alton, IL

More vehicle burglaries reported in Alton

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Alton Police Department is investigating a number of vehicle burglaries that happened in the early morning hours on Sunday, Aug. 1. Several reports were filed of these incidents along the Homer Adams Parkway business areas, as well as North Alton. One difference between these and other recent cases is several of the vehicles had windows shattered as the suspects were forcing entry into the vehicles rather than looking for unlocked doors.

