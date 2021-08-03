September 24, 1928 ~ July 26, 2021. Uldine O'Daniel was born to Eldon and Ruby Smart in Spokane, Washington, on Sept. 24, 1928

Uldine O'Daniel was born to Eldon and Ruby Smart in Spokane, Washington, on Sept. 24, 1928. She peacefully went to be with the Lord on July 26, 2021, at home with her children by her side.

She married Marvon Don O'Daniel on April 2, 1951. They settled in Prineville, where they raised a family of five children and were married 33 years. Uldine was a housewife, 4-H leader and a farmer. Her hobbies were raising animals, gardening and spending time on her farm, where she milked cows and sold the cream to Eberhard's Dairy. She loved gardening and canning. Uldine was very proud to make her grandchildren anything that she could knit or crochet. She was also a longtime member of the Prineville Christian Church.

She is survived by two sisters, Ramona Willard and Lucille Hudson; her children, Robert O'Daniel; Lorraine and her husband, Larry Pruitt; Lonnie and his wife, Judy O'Daniel; Darlene and Lilly dog Forseth; and Edward O'Daniel and girlfriend, Michelle Dennise.

She is also survived by 21 grandchildren: Jimmy, Jerry, Marci, Adrienne, Stacey, Cindy, Kathy, Mary, Michael, Randy, Tony, Duane, Veronica, Willy, Shane, Shelisa, Alishia, Ronnie, Melissia, Falisha and Justin; 42 great-grandchildren; numerous great-great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her father, Eldon; mother, Ruby; brother, Rockford; husband, Marvon; son, Robert; daughter-in-law, Karen; and great-grandson, Nathan.

Viewing will be Sunday, Aug. 8 at 10 a.m. at Prineville Funeral Home. The ceremony will be Monday, Aug. 9 at 10 a.m. at Prineville Funeral Home followed by a graveside burial at Juniper Haven Cemetery. Friends and family will be gathering at the Clover Building on Lynn Blvd (Crook County Fairgrounds) immediately following services, where we will be having brunch and reminiscing Uldine O'Daniel.