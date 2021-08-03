Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Washington Football Team Podcast: Scherff Staying?

By Jeremy Brener
Posted by 
Washington Football Team on FanNation
Washington Football Team on FanNation
 4 days ago

Brandon Scherff has been one of the most integral pieces to the Washington Football Team since he was drafted fifth overall in the 2015 NFL Draft.

A foundational offensive lineman, Scherff has been named to the Pro Bowl four times and was selected All-Pro for the first time in 2020. Last season, Scherff played on the franchise tag after he couldn't agree to a new contract with WFT management. This season, the sides stayed stagnant and Scherff will play his second and final season as the tagged franchise player.

These negotiations may lead fans to think Scherff is chasing money and simply wants a new start with a new expensive deal, but he says that isn't the case.

On this episode of "Locked On Washington Football Team," hosts Chris Russell and David Harrison discuss offensive lineman Brandon Scherff's comments about wanting to finish his career in Washington.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qewPw_0bGXfzT300

The guys also talk about how COVID-19 has impacted training camp and the seven players who are missing time because of the virus.

In the last segment, Chris and David invite Julian Council (host of "Locked On Panthers") to the podcast to talk about Curtis Samuel's role with the Carolina Panthers and how it will translate to his role in the WFT offense.

Chris and David deal with all that and more on this episode of "Locked on Washington Football Team". For more podcasts and information, join us here.

CONTINUE READING: Washington Football Team: NFL's Best Defense?

Comments / 0

Washington Football Team on FanNation

Washington Football Team on FanNation

Washington, DC
685
Followers
575
Post
496K+
Views
ABOUT

A FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of the Washington Football Team.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Russell
IN THIS ARTICLE
#2015 Nfl Draft#American Football#Nfl Draft#Wft#The Carolina Panthers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Washington Football Team
NewsBreak
Podcast
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLFrankfort Times

Washington All-Pro guard Brandon Scherff in virus protocol

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — All-Pro guard Brandon Scherff and fellow offensive lineman David Sharpe are in virus protocol, making them the fifth and sixth Washington Football players on the NFL's COVID-19 reserve list. Washington is next to last in the NFL in percentage of players to receive at least one...
NFLnfltraderumors.co

Washington Placing G Brandon Scherff & David Sharpe On COVID-19 List

Nicki Jhabvala reports that the Washington Football Team is placing G Brandon Scherff and T David Sharpe on the COVID-19 reserve list. Scherff, 29, is a former No. 5 overall pick by Washington out of Iowa in the 2015 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year, $21.215 million fully guaranteed rookie contract and is playing out the fifth-year option on that deal.
NFLWashington Times

Washington Football Team struggling to contain virus after low vaccination rate

RICHMOND — After struggling to get players vaccinated, the Washington Football Team is having trouble containing the virus. Washington placed All-Pro guard Brandon Scherff and tackle David Sharpe on the NFL’s COVID-19 reserve list — bringing the franchise’s total to six players who are now sidelined in training camp because of protocols. In addition to the two linemen, wide receiver Curtis Samuel, cornerback Chris Miller, defensive tackle Matt Ioannidis and tackle Cornelius Lucas are on the list. A player who goes on the list has either tested positive for the virus or has been deemed a close contact to someone who has it.
NFLPosted by
Washington Football Team on FanNation

WFT Clears Brandon Scherff, Daron Payne From COVID List

The Washington Football Team has missed the likes of being at full strength. On Thursday, they inched closer in returning back to normal. WFT announced they have activated both guard Brandon Scherff and defensive tackle Daron Payne from the reserve/COVID-19 list. The two were placed into protocol last week, though Payne stated via social media that he did not test positive for the virus.
NFLNBC Sports

Washington activates Payne, Scherff from reserve/COVID-19 list

The Washington Football Team has activated guard Brandon Scherff and defensive tackle Daron Payne from the reserve/COVID-19 list, the team announced on Thursday. Scherff was abruptly removed from Saturday's practice in Richmond and placed on the list shortly after. On Sunday, which was players' off day, Payne joined him on the reserve list.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Two former Seahawks now facing felony charges

Last week two former Seahawks were involved in off-the-field legal issues. Frank Clark was charged from a March incident involving a weapons violation. Barkevious Mingo with a child sex offense accusation. Fortunately for the Seahawks neither player has been a part of the organization for at least a couple of...
NFLPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

NFL Player Arrested and Cut By Team After Disturbing Accusations Surface

The Atlanta Falcons removed veteran linebacker Barkevious Mingo from its lineup over the weekend after he was arrested in a Dallas, Texas, suburb. Mingo was charged with indecency with a child - sexual contact and turned himself into the Arlington police on Thursday, July 8. The incident allegedly happened in 2019 but it didn't come to the attention of authorities until January 2021.
NFLNBC Sports

49ers 'deeply saddened' to learn of former TE Clark's death

Former 49ers tight end Greg Clark, a third-round pick in the 1997 NFL Draft, died this week. He was 49. “Our organization is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Greg Clark,” the 49ers said in a statement released Friday afternoon. “Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends.”
NFLPosted by
FanBuzz

Ryan Shazier’s Paralyzing Injury Changed His Life (And Bank Account)

American football linebacker Ryan Shazier is a walking contradiction. He officially retired a Pittsburgh Steeler in 2020, but he hadn’t played since 2017. He was known as one of the biggest hitters in the game, but he struggles to tackle his adolescent son. That Shazier is a contradiction should come...
NFLUSA Today

Ex-Broncos linebacker retires after one season in Denver

Former linebacker Anthony Chickillo has retired from the NFL, the 28-year-old veteran announced Sunday morning. “My whole life my dream was to go to the University of Miami and play in the NFL,” Chickillo wrote on his Instagram page. “I am so grateful for the opportunity and thankful for every one of the teams that gave me a shot. The game of football is apart of my family and will always be forever. Thank you for the support everyone!”
NFLNBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Search Warrant Reveals Details in Barkevious Mingo Indecency With a Child Case

The alleged incident reportedly took place on July 4, 2019, and was reported earlier this year. NFL player was entertaining a young relative and the child's best friend when the incident was alleged to have taken place. The player's lawyer says the accusation is a lie; expressed disappointment the NFL...
NFLPosted by
TexansDaily

Former Houston Oilers O-Lineman Passes Away: NFL Tracker

HOUSTON -- The Houston Texans are all about "meat-and-potatoes'' moves ... and those are ongoing. ... Updated by the minute, our Texans Tracker will keep you up to date with everything happening at NRG Stadium. JULY 12: CARTER PASSES AWAY Former Houston Oilers offensive lineman David Carter passed away over...
NFLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

The NFL's top 15 quarterbacks

Because every Monday in the fall I get to sit down and watch the best in the planet do what they do best: Play quarterback on the biggest stages of football. There is no better time to have a job like this, given how today’s NFL is a passing-dominated league and we have some of the best to ever play the position still executing each Sunday at a high level.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Video Of This Aaron Rodgers Throw Is Going Viral

Earlier this week, Green Bay Packers quarterback (maybe?) Aaron Rodgers finally defeated Tom Brady. Just a few months after losing to Brady in the NFC title game, Rodgers exacted his revenge. The reigning NFL MVP and Bryson DeChambeau took down Brady and Phil Mickelson in “The Match” this week. Just...

Comments / 0

Community Policy