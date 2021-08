The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and prevention updated it’s mask guidance yesterday. In the new guidelines, it’s recommended that fully vaccinated people wear masks indoors when in areas with ‘substantial’ and ‘high’ transmission of the Coronavirus which includes almost two-thirds of all U.S. counties. Unvaccinated people should still continue wearing masks until they are fully vaccinated. CDC director Dr Rochelle Walensky said “In recent days I have seen new scientific data from recent outbreak investigations showing that the Delta variant behaves uniquely differently from past strains of the virus that cause Covid-19, this new science is worrisome and unfortunately warrants an update to our recommendations, this is not a decision that we or the CDC has made lightly.”