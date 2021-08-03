Cancel
Tennessee Vols want to figure out who their quarterback is ‘quick’

By Zach Ragan
Cover picture for the articleTennessee Vols head coach Josh Heupel was in no mood to name a starting quarterback on Tuesday when he met with reporters for the first time this fall. That doesn’t mean Heupel is being coy (though I’m sure there are elements of that) — he simply doesn’t know who his quarterback is going to be yet.

