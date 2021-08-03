Cassie Cameron, 19, passed away on Saturday, July 31, 2021, at her residence. She was born on February 15, 2002, in Maryville, IL. The daughter of Troy and Kristin (Minton) Cameron of Bethalto. In addition to her parents, she is survived by her son: Kayden James Cameron of Bethalto, two brothers: Tyler and Chase Cameron of Bethalto, her paternal grandparents: Jerry and Cathy Cameron of Rosewood Heights, her maternal grandmother: Mary Beth Minton of Bethalto, her aunts, uncles, cousins, and many other extended family and friends.