Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Layden: There's an evolution happening at the Olympics

Wrcbtv.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEvolution in sports takes many forms, some simpler than others. It can be clear and visceral, like when Karsten Warholm of Norway tore desperately around the Olympic running track late Tuesday morning in Tokyo (pushing toward midnight in the U.S.), and annihilated his own world record while winning the gold medal in the 400-meter hurdles. Warholm did in this race what he always does: He pushed away from his starting blocks and hissed around the first turn and down the backstretch, absent fear of what might lie beyond the wall of fatigue and pain and far into the unknown. He led for every step, and at the eighth of 10 hurdles, when it appeared that Rai Benjamin of the U.S. might catch him, his lead instead expanded, his form unwavering.

www.wrcbtv.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maryland State
State
Indiana State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gianmarco Tamberi
Person
Jordan Mcnair
Person
Dennis Eckersley
Person
Rai Benjamin
Person
Simone Biles
Person
Joe Montana
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Evolution#Track And Field#Gymnastics#Ariake Gymnastics Center
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
Track & Field
Country
Qatar
Place
Tokyo, JP
Country
Brazil
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
NewsBreak
Sports
Country
Norway
Sports
Texas A&M University
Country
Japan
Related
GymnasticsNewsweek

How Much Money Has Simone Biles Lost After Pulling Out of Olympics Finals?

Simone Biles has forfeited at least two opportunities for a medal, after withdrawing from two gymnastics finals at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, citing mental health concerns. Four-time Olympic gold medalist Biles, 24, has received an outpouring of support from fellow athletes, celebrities, and the public following announcements that she had pulled out of Tuesday's women's team final and Thursday's all-round final.
CelebritiesPosted by
Distractify

Simone Biles and Her Many Siblings Had a Complicated Childhood

Nowadays, we can’t think of the Olympics without thinking about Simone Biles. She is one of the best gymnasts to ever compete in the international games, and many of us can’t stop watching her record-breaking routines. So of course, we can’t help but wonder what her childhood was like. Did she grow up with siblings?
Posted by
Parade

Meet the Man Simone Biles Flips For, Boyfriend Jonathan Owens—And See What He Said About Her Team Final Exit

So far, Simone Biles‘ experience at the 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympics hasn’t been completely ideal. After withdrawing from the finals of the women’s artistic gymnastics team finals on Tuesday and the all-around final on Wednesday, it’s still unclear if the four-time gold medalist (and arguably greatest gymnast of all time) will compete in the rest of her events, despite qualifying for all four individual medal events this week.
FootballPosted by
The Spun

Aaron Rodgers Has Message For Simone Biles After Olympics Return

On Tuesday night, Simone Biles made her return to the Summer Olympics after withdrawing from most of her events. In her return to the competition floor, Biles competed in the balance beam and took home the bronze medal. While it wasn’t what she was hoping for when she first got to Tokyo, earning any medal after fighting through “the twisties” is an achievement.
EntertainmentNewsweek

This Astonishing Simone Biles Photo Shows Why She Is the Greatest

A stunning photograph of U.S. gymnast Simone Biles performing a perfect rotation has taken the world of social media and beyond by storm. The already iconic image was captured by Irish photographer Bryan Keane. He is in Tokyo covering the Olympics for Inpho Photography, a sports photo agency in Ireland.
Houston, TXESPN

Houston Texans' Jonathan Owens sick over girlfriend Simone Biles' saga

HOUSTON -- Early in the morning on July 27, Houston Texans safety Jonathan Owens was watching his girlfriend, Simone Biles, compete in the Olympics. But after she vaulted in the gymnastics team final and walked off to talk to her coach, Owens said he felt sick to his stomach, knowing what Biles was going through. Biles withdrew from the event, later saying she needed to focus on her mental health after experiencing the "twisties" while competing.
TennisPosted by
Rolling Stone

What Now? A Guide to What’s Happening Next at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games

It’s not even halfway through the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, but the storylines coming out of Japan have been shocking. Every morning, Americans wake up to another surprise victory — or a missed podium. While gold medals were expected for Carissa Moore in surfing and USA in 3×3 women’s basketball, victories for Keifer Lee in fencing and Anastasija Zolotic in taekwondo shone a spotlight on sports that barely find coverage in a normal Olympics. Not to mention that last-minute surge by Bobby Finke to win the gold in the 800-meter freestyle and break the American record — and Suni Lee’s gold...
Gymnasticskshb.com

Layden: Tokyo marks societal inflection point for captivating sport of women's gymnastics

The first Olympic medals in women’s gymnastics will be awarded on Tuesday night in Tokyo (Tuesday morning on Peacock; Tuesday night in primetime on NBC), in the team competition. Women’s gymnastics have been very near the center of the Summer Olympics for nearly half a century (keep reading), but the Tokyo competition – not just teams, but the individual events that follow – is one of the most significant in the sport’s history. On the long continuum that connects the sport’s ancient past to its evolving present and its unknown future, 2020 and 2021 mark a point of inflection. Moments that are exciting, intriguing, and – no small part – important. Moments that define.
Texas StateTMZ.com

Simone Biles Welcomed Home With Parade In Texas After Olympics

Simone Biles was treated like royalty after making her return from Tokyo ... with tons of fans lining up to get a glimpse of the Olympics superstar in Texas!!. 24-year-old Biles touched down in Houston on Thursday ... and was immediately greeted by her biggest supporters at the airport, as well as her beloved French bulldog.
SportsNBC Sports

WATCH: Simone Biles' Homecoming in Houston

Simone Biles arrived home in Houston on Thursday from the Tokyo Olympics, where she won two medals despite dealing with intense pressure and a temporary inability to control her twists in the air. When she walked out of the airport with teammate Jordan Chiles and their coach, Cecile Canqueteau-Landi, the...
SportsWSLS

Layden: Despite lack of familiar names, track and field surging forward on wings of today's stars

There was such temptation to dwell on the missing, and the gone. As ever, Olympic track and field had risen from hibernation a week past the Opening Ceremony, after waiting, waiting, waiting. As ever, it would be the women’s (first) and men’s (a day later) 100-meter races that would propel a sport across the second week of the Games. But there was such thunderous absence – exemplified first by an empty stadium, which is not at all like an empty gymnastics arena or swimming hall, but rather so much larger and more cavernous, a hulking reminder of the medical reality on which the 2020/21 Olympic are precariously balanced. There was that and there was more.
SportsWrcbtv.com

What's next for gymnastics great Simone Biles after Tokyo?

Gymnastics superstar Simone Biles left Tokyo on Wednesday with her fame intact, but changed from the person she had been before the games. Suffering from the twisties -- a mental condition in which gymnasts lose the sense of where their bodies are in midair -- Biles stunned the world by withdrawing from some Olympics events.

Comments / 0

Community Policy