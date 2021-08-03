Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Grocery & Supermaket

First Saturday Bellville Farmers and Artisan Market on Aug. 7

By Insite BV Editorial Staff
insitebrazosvalley.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInformation courtesy of Bellville Chamber of Commerce. Visit Bellville, 55 miles from Bryan/College Station, Saturday, Aug. 7 from 9 a.m. to noon. Find more than 30 vendors at the Bellville Farmers and Artisan Market under the beautiful, shaded Jim Bishop Pavilion. Kids can play on the playground or under the gazebo in Chesley Park adjacent to the market. Bring a cooler to this kid-friendly, dog-friendly show. Shoppers will find a huge variety of summer fresh fruits and veggies, grass-fed beef, chicken and plenty of homemade baked goods to satisfy any sweet tooth. There are eggs, local honey, oils, vinegars, pastas, jellies, soaps, beard oils, doggie treats, and even artisan gifts and paintings. Get refreshed with Bright & Early Cold Brew Coffee, 2 wine tasting options, or visit an old-fashioned lemonade stand. All shoppers that bring by a new School Supply Item will receive a Capital Farm Credit Shopping bag with free fun swag inside.

insitebrazosvalley.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Souvenir#Local Honey#Artisan#Cold Brew#Food Drink#Bryan College Station#School Supply Item#Forge A Memory#Cowboy At Phenix Knives#Discoverbellville Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Grocery & Supermaket
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Related
Little Canada, MNlittle-canada.mn.us

Farmers Market

Come enjoy Little Canada's farmers market! Vendors are selling a variety of produce, breads, meats, eggs, and jams. We look forward to seeing you there!
Morning Sun

Saturday farmers’ market features local businesses from all over the community

The Saturday Mt. Pleasant Farmers’ Market features food and merchandise items from different businesses from around the community. The Farmers’ Market operates on Thursday from 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Island Park and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Broadway Street. The Thursday Market will be going from May 6 to Oct. 28 and the Saturday Market will be going June 19 to Oct. 9.
Bridgeport, WVWBOY

Babe and Honey Artisan Market opens in Bridgeport

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – A new all women’s created business held its ribbon-cutting today in downtown Bridgeport. Babe and Honey Artisan Market is made up of around 20 different women and their handmade products, including soap, shirts, candles, cookies and more. The owner said her grandmother had a similar store in...
mcpcity.com

McPherson County Farmers Market

McPherson Co Farmers Market meets every Saturday between May 22nd and the last Sat. of October. Hours are 7:30 am-12:00 pm Location: Roundtop building on the McPherson County 4H Fairgrounds. 600 W. Woodside in McPherson, KS. We have fresh, local produce, baked goods, flowers and plants, eggs, meat, and honey.
Bloomington, INwbiw.com

Bloomington Community Farmers’ Market open Saturday

BLOOMINGTON – The Bloomington Community Farmers’ Market will be open Saturday at the Showers Common area from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m. Vendors are currently featuring a beautiful array of fresh flowers, as well as multiple varieties of vegetables. “Robby Lake” will headline this Saturday’s entertainment from 11:30 a.m. to...
Hillsdale, NYhudsonvalley360.com

Popular Flea Market Returns to Hillsdale Saturday Aug. 7

HILLSDALE — The Town of Hillsdale’s popular flea market returns Saturday Aug. 7, offering a wide array of goods ranging from household items and clothing to antiques and collectibles. The market will take place in Hillsdale Hamlet Park, located just southwest of the traffic light at the intersection of N.Y....
Grocery & Supermaketleoweekly.com

Logan Street Market Announces Garlic And Pepper Festival

Logan Street Market will be vampire free at its Garlic + Pepper Festival, scheduled for Aug. 17-22. All week long, Logan Street Market chefs will sell a special garlic and/or pepper dish, made with locally-grown ingredients. “The idea is to push our chefs into supporting local — even if it...
Barboursville, WVHerald-Dispatch

Barboursville Farmers Market temporarily relocated Aug. 7

BARBOURSVILLE — Because of the Vintage Pride Antique Tractor & Engine Show, the Barboursville Farmers Market will temporarily relocate to the Barboursville Elementary School parking lot, 718 Central Ave. in Barboursville, from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 7. The Barboursville Farmers Market is open Wednesdays and Saturdays from...
Agriculturesomerset106.com

Agriculture Commissioner Celebrates Farmers During Kentucky Farmers’ Markets Week, Aug. 1-7

Commissioner of Agriculture Dr. Ryan Quarles is encouraging Kentuckians to celebrate Kentucky Farmers’ Markets Week by getting out and supporting Kentucky farm families who bring fresh products to the public each week. Commissioner Quarles said 2020 was a struggle for just about everyone. He said despite the hardships of the pandemic and its economic effects, our farmers kept producing and bringing locally-grown produce, meat, eggs, dairy products, and more to Kentucky’s farmers’ markets. This year’s Farmers’ Markets Week is August 1-7 and salutes the 173 farmers’ markets in 115 of Kentucky’s 120 counties. In those 173 markets, more than 2,900 vendors are offering products for sale. Our London Laurel County Farmers Market is open Saturdays from 8am until noon. Check out their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/LondonLaurelCountyFarmersMarket.
Ashland, ORallclassical.org

Lithia Artisans Market of Ashland

Whether you are a patron of the arts, outdoor market enthusiast, lover of music, or one who simply enjoys a stroll along the creek, a visit to the Lithia Artisans Market of Ashland will enhance your Ashland experience. Discover the market on Calle Guanajuato and the front of Litha Park in downtown Ashland. Vendors are located on a pleasant alleyway that runs along Ashland Creek behind the plaza buildings. Take a delightful stroll down the Calle, browse art and crafts booths and meet the makers, listen to live music, and enjoy a wonderful meal at one of the many creekside restaurants.
Marblehead, MAWicked Local

Marblehead Farmers Market announces Aug. 7 vendors

The Marblehead Farmers Market will continue from 9 a.m. to noon Aug. 7 behind the Marblehead Veterans Middle School, 217 Pleasant St. (accessed via Vine Street). This week is National Farmers Market week. Peaches, corn, tomatoes, peppers, cucumbers, beets, carrots, garlic, summer squash, a wide selection of salad and cooking...
Kingsport, TNKingsport Times-News

Tomato Fest set for Aug. 7 at Kingsport Farmers’ Market

KINGSPORT — The 16th annual Homegrown Tomato Fest will take place Saturday, Aug. 7, from 8 to 11 a.m. at the Kingsport Farmers Market. The Homegrown Tomato Fest will feature tomato contests, free tomato tastings, free tomato refreshments, cooking demonstrations, tomato-growing advice, tomato recipes and activities for kids. Contests include Best Tasting, Biggest, Prettiest, Ugliest, Most Bizarre and/or Best Dressed and Best Salsa.
Covington, KYPosted by
Northern Kentucky Tribune

‘Farm to Fork’ fundraiser for Covington Farmer’s Market Aug. 8 to feature the Standard’s Ryan Hanson

There’s still time – but just a sliver of it – to secure a seat at one of Covington’s most creative culinary experiences. The Covington Farmers Market’s annual “Farm to Fork” fund-raiser on Aug. 8 will feature a five-course meal using peak-season, fresh produce from local farmers – as presented by chef Ryan Hanson of The Standard restaurant.
Agricultureagdaily.com

2021 National Farmers Market Week begins Aug. 1

The U.S. Department of Agriculture is kicking off the 2021 National Farmers Market Week starting Aug. 1. The celebration, which is entering its 22nd year, will last until Aug. 7 and use the hashtag #FarmersMarketWeek. U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack issued a proclamation this week in honor of National Farmers...

Comments / 0

Community Policy