Mixed Beginning to Week Full of Earnings & Data

With all the current disruptions happening in container shipping, many shippers are trying to think through how they can position themselves long-term to access capacity. One of the strategies that are becoming popular is to sign multi-year agreements with your carrier partners. NYSHEX is hosting an upcoming webinar with Lars Jensen, CEO of Vespucci Maritime, to highlight how shippers are signing multi-year ocean contracts to create an insurance policy for their highest priority lanes. Don't miss this webinar if you want new strategies that can help you hedge against continued market challenges. You can sign up for the webinar at nyshex.com/webinar/multi-year-ocean-contracts/.