Mixed Beginning to Week Full of Earnings & Data
The first day of August 2021 saw a late-day selloff that left us with mixed results, as we begin a week that’s overflowing with earnings reports and economic data. The NASDAQ managed to hang on to a gain by the skin of its teeth on Monday by rising 0.06% (or a little more than 8 points) to 14681.07. The Dow advanced by more than 250 points earlier in the day to reach an intraday high, but finished with a loss of 0.28% (or around 97 points) to 34838.16. The S&P was off 0.18% to 4387.16.www.investing.com
