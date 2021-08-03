Indoor Mask Mandate Reinstated in Sonoma and 6 other Bay Area Counties
Health officials across Sonoma County and other Bay Area counties have issued a new indoor mask mandate. The mandate will take effect today according to an announcement from officials yesterday. It applies to San Francisco, Contra Costa, Alameda, Marin, San Mateo, Santa Clara, and Sonoma counties, as well as the city of Berkeley. Masks will be required indoors in public settings regardless of vaccination status.www.ksro.com
Comments / 1