Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sioux Falls, SD

Check Out The Rustic Family Room In This Huge Sioux Falls Home

By Chuck Wood
Posted by 
KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM
KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

I'm a fan of the Riverview Heights area of Sioux Falls. It's like a little wooded area right in the heart of Sioux Falls. Bordered by Kiwanis Avenue on the west, Western Avenue to the east (got that?), 18th Street to the north, and 22nd Street to the south, Riverview Heights features some of the most desirable properties in Sioux Falls. The streets wind through the neighborhood with houses tucked in between trees, it feels like you are in the country.

kxrb.com

Comments / 1

KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM

KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM

Sioux Falls, SD
11K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

KXRB plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sioux Falls, SD
Lifestyle
City
Sioux Falls, SD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Family Room#Living Space#Single Family Home#Wood Paneling#Zillow
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Interior Design
Related
Sioux Falls, SDPosted by
KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM

These Sioux Falls Swimming Pools Are Closing Soon

As we start seeing the summer days draw to an end and the school year beginning, the city swimming pools will be closing down for another year. Sioux Falls Parks and Recreation (SFPR) posted on their Facebook page staggered dates for when the city's pools will close for the 2021 season. Does this seem early to you? It shouldn't. Most of the lifeguard staff are students who will be heading back to school.
Food & DrinksPosted by
KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM

Are You Ready for Mustard Hot Dog Buns?

It's one of America's favorite condiments and it's got its own big day coming up this weekend. Saturday (August 7) is National Mustard Day and you don't have to take my word for it, I confirmed it on the National Mustard Museum's website. You read that right. There is a...
Sioux Falls, SDPosted by
KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM

Free Moonlight Movies Are Lighting Up Downtown Sioux Falls Every Saturday

It has become a summertime tradition - - Moonlight Movies in downtown Sioux Falls. This free event has been making summer evenings a whole bunch of fun for families in the Sioux Empire for years now. But it's not just families taking in these current and classic films. Couples, groups of friends, and neighbors, have made Fawick Park on Saturday nights, a destination location.
Sioux Falls, SDPosted by
KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM

Top 5 Hotels in Sioux Falls You Recommend

According to TripAdvisor, here is how the top hotels in Sioux Falls were ranked by travelers visiting the Sioux Empire. Of the 60+ hotels in the Sioux Falls metro, we have learned what you think the top lodgers are. And with the help of Experience Sioux Falls, you will find even more about our city's thousands of rooms to choose from.
Sioux Falls, SDPosted by
KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM

What Was Thursday’s Rainfall in Sioux Falls?

Did we really get 1.5" of rain Thursday night? In the last two weeks, our total has amounted to almost three inches!. If you're asking yourself how much rain we received last night, let me tell you that it was a good rain. Right at one inch in southwest Sioux Falls. In the southeast part of the city closer to 1.5 inches and further east of the city higher amounts were reported. Add that to last week’s soaker and we’re up to around 3 inches.
Parkston, SDPosted by
KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM

Badgers Showing up in South Dakota Town

Occasionally we happen upon a story that captures your imagination. You know the kind, where you stop in your tracks and try to 'imagine what it might be like to have a badger hanging out on your back porch. I was thumbing through my Facebook feed and saw this posted...

Comments / 1

Community Policy