Seattle, WA

Bill Gates and Melinda French Gates finalize their divorce

 6 days ago

SEATTLE (AP) — The divorce of Bill Gates and Melinda French Gates has been finalized. The Microsoft co-founder and his wife announced in May they were https://apnews.com/article/melinda-bill-gates-divorce-da9b19a1cc524a6b0547818c9e39504e">ending their 27-year marriage and on Monday a King County Superior Court judge signed the dissolution decree. The New York Times reports the court documents didn't detail how they would divide their assets.

