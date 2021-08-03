Bill Gates and Melinda French Gates finalize their divorce
SEATTLE (AP) — The divorce of Bill Gates and Melinda French Gates has been finalized. The Microsoft co-founder and his wife announced in May they were https://apnews.com/article/melinda-bill-gates-divorce-da9b19a1cc524a6b0547818c9e39504e">ending their 27-year marriage and on Monday a King County Superior Court judge signed the dissolution decree. The New York Times reports the court documents didn’t detail how they would divide their assets.www.edglentoday.com
