Kingsport, TN

David Harmon Ward

Kingsport Times-News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKINGSPORT – David Harmon Ward, 72 of Kingsport, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, July 31, 2021 at Holston Valley Medical Center following an extended illness. He was a lifelong resident of Kingsport, graduating from Lynn View High and obtained his Master’s Degree from ETSU, as well as, receiving his EDS. He retired from the Sullivan County School System as principal of Sullivan Central High School. He was formerly a member of Pleasant View Baptist Church later becoming a member of Homeland Baptist Church.

