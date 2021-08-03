Cancel
Politics

Senator James Sanders Jr. Calls On Governor Cuomo to Resign

By James Sanders Jr.
nysenate.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleState Senator James Sanders said: “I am calling on Governor Cuomo to resign following the extensive independent investigation conducted by Attorney General Leticia James and her team of top independent prosecutors that has produced solid evidence that the Governor engaged in sexual misconduct involving members of his staff and others in violation of federal and state law. It is clear that Governor Cuomo cannot do the work of New York State. In the meantime, we cannot waste time. We need a strong, focused leader at the helm, and right now Governor Cuomo is not that leader.”

