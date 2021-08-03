Cancel
Agencies Use Questionable Legal Reviews To Inflate Charges For Open Record Law Requests

By Tom Gantert
Michigan Capitol Confidential
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Mackinac Center for Public Policy recently sought copies of email communication between the Michigan Department of Health and Human Service and a contractor about the state’s COVID-19 responses. State officials demanded $12,420 for the information. The state’s response to a document request authorized by the Michigan Freedom of Information...

Iowa StateKCRG.com

Iowa argues open-records law is not ‘well-recognized’ policy

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Lawyers for the state of Iowa are arguing the state’s open-records law is not a “a well-recognized public policy” and does not give job protections to employees who fulfill public information requests. They are making that assertion in asking a judge to dismiss a wrongful...
Iowa Statethegazette.com

Iowa attorney general lays out a dangerous legal defense in open records case

It’s beyond troubling that the state Attorney General’s Office is willing to undermine Iowa’s open records law in its defense of a gubernatorial administration with an exceedingly poor track record of releasing public documents. Former Department of Public health communications director Polly Carver Kimm is suing Gov. Kim Reynolds and...
Law EnforcementFox17

Law enforcement agencies routinely request Americans' personal data

U.S. law enforcement agencies are increasingly turning to big tech companies to obtain people's phone calls, emails and even shopping histories for ongoing investigations. In the first half of 2020, the latest data set available, Facebook, Google, Microsoft and Apple received more than 114,000 data requests from U.S. law enforcement agencies and supplied data in 85% of those cases. Companies are legally required to respond to these requests, which have tripled in the U.S. since 2015.
Concord, NHValley News

New NH law makes it legal to flash firearms

CONCORD — New Hampshire residents and visitors will no longer face reckless conduct charges for displaying a firearm, after Gov. Chris Sununu signed a bill Friday creating a new exception. HB 195 amends the state’s reckless conduct statute to clarify that showing off a firearm does not by itself rise...
Cincinnati, OHWLWT 5

Employees question legal standing of company vaccine mandates

CINCINNATI — As more employers require vaccines, some attorneys are already hearing from employees wanting to know about how they could challenge the mandates. “We’ve definitely gotten calls,” said attorney George Ruel. Ruel handles workplace disputes as a partner at Freaking, Myers and Ruel. Ruel said the best odds for...
Rockdale County, GArockdalenewtoncitizen.com

LEGAL NOTICE REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL #21-19: BEHAVIORAL HEALTH SERVICES FOR COURTS

LEGAL NOTICE REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL #21-19: BEHAVIORAL HEALTH SERVICES FOR COURTS The Rockdale County Board of Commissioners is soliciting sealed proposals from firms or organizations to establish a contract for the Behavioral Health Services for Courts in Rockdale County. Any questions and/or misunderstandings that may arise from this RFP must be submitted in writing to Meagan Porch at meagan.porch@rockdalecountyga.gov or to the Department of Finance at the address below. Submit questions and/or requests for clarifications regarding this RFP no later than 2:00 P.M., local time, Thursday, August 19, 2021. Written responses will be issued in an addendum. It is the proposers responsibility to check the Rockdale County website at www.rockdalecountyga.gov for any addenda that may be issued, prior to submitting a proposal for this RFP. Sealed proposals are due no later than 2:00 P.M., local time, Thursday, August 26, 2021, at the Department of Finance, 958 Milstead Avenue, Conyers, Georgia 30012. Any proposal received after said time and date will not be considered by OWNER. Rockdale County reserves the right to reject any or all bids. 958 Milstead Avenue Room 300 Conyers, Georgia 30012 www.rockdalecountyga.gov 902-42581 7/28 8/11/2021.
Law EnforcementPosted by
The Intercept

Minnesota Law Enforcement Agency Blocks Release of Public Records About Surveilling Pipeline Opponents

Following critical stories about the policing of anti-pipeline activists, a Minnesota law enforcement agency barred a federally affiliated body from releasing documents through the state’s public records laws, according to documents obtained by The Intercept. The Minnesota Fusion Center, a police intelligence-sharing partnership affiliated with the U.S. Department of Homeland...
Camden County, GAMarietta Daily Journal

Judge to decide Spaceport open records request

Aug. 5—Camden County's ongoing refusal to grant open records requests to the environmental group One Hundred Miles on the proposed spaceport may soon be decided in a courtroom. A lawyer representing the county asked Brunswick Judicial Circuit Chief Judge Stephen Scarlett to consider his motion to dismiss the charges against...
Madison County, INPharos-Tribune

Visitors Bureau not covered by open records law

ANDERSON — The Indiana public access counselor has determined the Anderson/Madison County Visitors Bureau is not a public agency. In April, The Herald Bulletin made an access to public records request seeking the amount of money received and how those funds were spent by the Visitors Bureau. Although the request...
Santa Fe, NMABQJournal

State officials urge employers to consider a vaccine mandate

SANTA FE – A host of New Mexico’s top elected officials asked business leaders Friday to consider vaccine requirements as a way to protect economic growth. Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, and Sens. Martin Heinrich and Ben Ray Luján were among 28 elected officials who signed the open letter to the business community.
Saint Paul, MNkduz.com

$100 Vaccine Reward Request open

ST. PAUL, MN] – Governor Tim Walz today announced that Minnesotans can now submit their requests for the $100 vaccination rewards program today at mn.gov/covid19/100. Minnesotans 12 years of age and older who have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine since July 30 can submit a request for a $100 Visa gift card. The form will remain open for submissions for Minnesotans who get their first dose until August 15.
Politicsfpst.org

REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL FOR GENERAL COUNSEL LEGAL SERVICES

The Fallon Paiute-Shoshone Tribe (the “Tribe”) is looking for an individual or firm with significant experience and background in federal and tribal Indian law to serve as general counsel, excluding areas assigned to special legal counsels of the Tribe, and to represent the Fallon Business Council (the “Council”), tribal officials/employees, tribal committees/commissions/boards, and any department/program of the Tribe’s government in any legal matters, including the following areas:
Congress & CourtsWashington Examiner

Biden admits he is proudly and deliberately breaking the law

Despite the Supreme Court’s explicit warning that any executive extension of the federal eviction moratorium would be struck down, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention decided this week to implement a new moratorium anyway for two months. When asked about the legal obstacles this policy would inevitably run into, President Joe Biden admitted that what his administration is doing is illegal, but he said he doesn’t care.
Irving, TXhngn.com

$2,000 Extra Stimulus Checks Will Be Given to Americans, Will You Qualify?

Struggling Americans in some states in the country will receive extra Stimulus Checks up to $2,000 in the upcoming weeks. In a recently published article in The Sun, A proposal to offer a $2,000 incentive to teachers who intend to return to class in the autumn was accepted by a school board in Irving, Texas. Officials want to express their gratitude to employees who have persevered in the face of the global pandemic.
Public Safetydistrictchronicles.com

Rudy Giuliani comes to Gov. Cuomo’s defense in sex-harass scandal

Scandal makes strange bedfellows. Republican former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani has come to the defense of embattled Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo amid the latter’s sexual harassment imbroglio, arguing that Cuomo has had his reputation irreparably damaged without due process. Giuliani, who also served as personal lawyer to former president...

