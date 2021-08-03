Agencies Use Questionable Legal Reviews To Inflate Charges For Open Record Law Requests

LEGAL NOTICE REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL #21-19: BEHAVIORAL HEALTH SERVICES FOR COURTS The Rockdale County Board of Commissioners is soliciting sealed proposals from firms or organizations to establish a contract for the Behavioral Health Services for Courts in Rockdale County. Any questions and/or misunderstandings that may arise from this RFP must be submitted in writing to Meagan Porch at meagan.porch@rockdalecountyga.gov or to the Department of Finance at the address below. Submit questions and/or requests for clarifications regarding this RFP no later than 2:00 P.M., local time, Thursday, August 19, 2021. Written responses will be issued in an addendum. It is the proposers responsibility to check the Rockdale County website at www.rockdalecountyga.gov for any addenda that may be issued, prior to submitting a proposal for this RFP. Sealed proposals are due no later than 2:00 P.M., local time, Thursday, August 26, 2021, at the Department of Finance, 958 Milstead Avenue, Conyers, Georgia 30012. Any proposal received after said time and date will not be considered by OWNER. Rockdale County reserves the right to reject any or all bids. 958 Milstead Avenue Room 300 Conyers, Georgia 30012 www.rockdalecountyga.gov 902-42581 7/28 8/11/2021.