Shawano County, WI

Man arrested 5 years after being charged with sexually assaulting child

By WBAY news staff
WSAW
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSHAWANO, Wis. (WBAY) - A man accused of repeatedly sexually assaulting a child is now in the Shawano County Jail five years after charges were filed. Pedro Noriega-Avila, who turns 39 next week, was charged in 2016 with first-degree sexual assault of a child under 13 and two counts of second-degree sexual assault of a child under 16. He posted the court’s $5,000 bail and failed to show up in court four days later.

