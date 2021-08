Powerful Shia political and militia leaders in Iraq are divided over Joe Biden’s promise to end a US combat mission in Iraq, amid reports Iran’s top general has paid a secret visit to the country to discuss the plan.Iran-backed militias in Iraq have stepped up attacks on US forces in the country, piling pressure on Iraqi prime minister Mustafa Kadhimi to secure a withdrawal agreement during meetings in Washington this week.On Monday President Biden promised to end the “combat mission” by the end of the year but did not explicitly specify if he planned to reduce the 2,500 or so...