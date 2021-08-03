Life with Lisa Bradshaw – Sharratt DeLong

Sharratt DeLong is a local artist who left the Wenatchee area for New York and Los Angeles when finishing high school and searching for life experience and inspiration toward his artwork. He’s since returned to Wenatchee where he now works as a full-time painter, both oil paints and water colors. Hear Sharratt’s story during his conversation with Lisa Bradshaw and view his work for purchase during his show at the Collapse Gallery on display from August 6 through the end of the month.