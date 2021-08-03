Cancel
Rite Aid to revamp price, promotion and loyalty programs

By Marianne Wilson
chainstoreage.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRite Aid has launched a comprehensive initiative to enhance its customer experience. The pharmacy retailer is partnering with customer data science company dunnhumby to revamp its price, promotion and loyalty programs. Rite Aid and dunnhumby are utilizing customer data models and consumer-led insights to optimize these investments to improve customer value perception digitally and at more than 2,500 stores in 17 states.

