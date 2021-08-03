Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Marietta, GA

Annual senior prank greets Marietta students on first day of school

By Rebekka Schramm
CBS 46
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMARIETTA, Ga. (CBS46) – Tuesday marked the first day of the new school year for several Georgia school districts, including city schools in Decatur and Marietta. In Marietta, the day started with a DJ outside Marietta High School where the Class of 2022 admired their work from the night before. The annual senior prank – the toilet paper rolling of the front entrance – provided streamers for the back-to-school party.

www.cbs46.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Decatur, GA
Local
Georgia Education
State
Georgia State
Marietta, GA
Education
City
Marietta, GA
Decatur, GA
Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#First Day Of School#Senior Prank#Fast Food Restaurant#Marietta High School#Mesh#Covid#The Marietta City School
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
Related
MilitaryPosted by
The Associated Press

Official: Airstrikes in south Afghanistan hit clinic, school

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Airstrikes damaged a health clinic and high school in the capital of southern Afghanistan’s Helmand province, a provincial council member said Sunday. In northern Kunduz province, Taliban fighters made additional gains. A Defense Ministry statement confirmed that airstrikes were carried out in parts of the city...
EnvironmentPosted by
Reuters

Eight missing as massive Dixie fire rages in northern California

QUINCY, Calif., Aug 7 (Reuters) - At least eight people were missing Saturday as one of the worst wildfires in the nation scorched through Northern California communities, forest and tinder dry scrub in the Sierra Nevada mountains, destroying a historic gold rush town. Even as the calmer, less windy weather...
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

German coach suspended for striking horse at Olympics

TOKYO (AP) — A German coach at the Tokyo Olympics was suspended Saturday after being filmed hitting an uncooperative horse during the women’s modern pentathlon competition. TV footage showed Kim Raisner leaning over a fence to strike the horse Saint Boy, which refused to jump the fences in the show...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

House Democrats select Riggleman as Jan. 6 committee adviser

House Democrats have tapped former GOP congressman and outspoken Trump critic Denver Riggleman (Va.) to serve as an adviser on the select committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, the panel announced Friday. Committee Chairman Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) said in a press release that Riggleman was selected to serve on...
CollegesFOXBusiness

Biden extends student loan payment pause: Who's affected and what to know

The Biden administration is extending the moratorium on student loan payments – slated to expire in September – until the end of January 2022. The Department of Education announced Friday what will be the final extension of the coronavirus-related pause in payments, interest and collections. Payments were set to resume in October. The president's administration will soon notify borrowers of the extension and provide information on how to resume their repayment plan when the time comes.

Comments / 0

Community Policy