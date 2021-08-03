Annual senior prank greets Marietta students on first day of school
MARIETTA, Ga. (CBS46) – Tuesday marked the first day of the new school year for several Georgia school districts, including city schools in Decatur and Marietta. In Marietta, the day started with a DJ outside Marietta High School where the Class of 2022 admired their work from the night before. The annual senior prank – the toilet paper rolling of the front entrance – provided streamers for the back-to-school party.www.cbs46.com
