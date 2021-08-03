Note from the Mayor: The joy of getting involved early
Northfield has many active, intelligent and engaged people that every day make a difference in our community. I believe there are many more who want to make a difference but feel like they don't have access. Our tendency is to pay specific attention when items affect us personally when something we don't want to have happen is imminent. And without realizing it, we get involved too late in the process. I have experienced this personally many times myself (and been frustrated by it).
