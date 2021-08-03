Cancel
eBay And Goodyear Tire Corporate Earnings Important For Consumer Sector

Cover picture for the articleThe following research was written with Christine Short, VP of Research at Wall Street Horizon. Executive Summary and Corporate Earnings Outlook (week of August 2):. eBay and Goodyear highlight two earnings outliers in the Consumer Discretionary sector. An international Healthcare company undergoing a business transformation is profiled with an earnings...

StocksPosted by
Benzinga

4 Stocks Insiders Are Selling

When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.
Financial ReportsBusiness Insider

Monster Beverage Corporation Reveals Increase In Q2 Earnings

(RTTNews) - Monster Beverage Corporation (MNST) revealed a profit for its second quarter that climbed from the same period last year. The company's profit came in at $403.76 million, or $0.75 per share. This compares with $311.37 million, or $0.59 per share, in last year's second quarter. Analysts had expected...
Stocksinvestorsobserver.com

Sector Update: Consumer Stocks Still on Positive Ground This Afternoon

Consumer stocks continue to post moderate gains on Thursday, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF (XLP) climbing 0.4% while the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF (XLY) was rising 0.9%. In company news, Score Media and Gaming (SCR) soared over 81% after the digital media and sports betting...
EconomyStreetInsider.com

Goodyear Tire (GT) Tops Q2 EPS by 13c

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Goodyear Tire (NASDAQ: GT) reported Q2 EPS of $0.27, $0.13 better than the analyst estimate of $0.14. Revenue for the quarter came in at $4 billion versus the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.90 or more for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.61. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.045 billion or more, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $969.62 million.Prestige Consumer Healthcare also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.900-$ EPS.
Retailinvesting.com

Wells Fargo Stick to Their Buy Rating for Floor & Decor Holdings

Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) analyst Zachary Fadem maintained a Buy rating on Floor & Decor Holdings on Thursday, setting a price target of $140, which is approximately 11.52% above the present share price of $125.54. Fadem expects Floor & Decor Holdings to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.73 for the...
MarketsPosted by
MarketWatch

Goodyear Tire's stock surges after swinging to profit that doubled up expectations

Shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. surged 2.5% in premarket trading Friday, after the tire maker reported a second-quarter profit that was double what was expected, with revenue from all geographic regions topping forecasts, as the negative effect on demand from the COVID-19 pandemic "moderated significantly." The company swung to net income of $67 million, or 27 cents a share, from a loss of $696 million, or $2.97 a share, in the year-ago period. Excluding nonrecurring items, adjusted earnings per share came to 32 cents, above the FactSet consensus of 16 cents. Sales jumped 85.6% to $3.98 billion, beating the FactSet consensus of $3.74 billion. Americas sales rose 98.9% to $2.26 billion, EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa) sales grew 82.0% to $1.23 billion and Asia Pacific sales increased 47.6% to $493 million. Goodyear's stock has tumbled 21.9% over the past three months, while the S&P 500 has gained 5.4%.
MarketsPosted by
Benzinga

Goodyear Tire & Rubber: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) rose 1.6% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results. Earnings per share were up 117.11% over the past year to $0.32, which beat the estimate of $0.14. Revenue of $3,979,000,000 up by 85.59% from the same period last year, which beat...
StocksPosted by
TheStreet

Yelp Stock: Company Posts Surprise Profit, Raises Forecast

Yelp Inc. (YELP) - Get Report reported an unexpected second-quarter profit Thursday, helped by re-openings in the U.S., that have the company feeling optimistic enough to raise revenue guidance for the rest of the year. Yelp said it earned 6 cents a share in the quarter on revenue of $257.2...
Financial Reportsinvesting.com

Switch (SWCH) Q2 Earnings Lag Estimates

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.04 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.06 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.06 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -33.33%. A quarter ago,...
Financial Reportsinvesting.com

Outsourcer Capita swings to profit, expects annual sales growth

(Reuters) - Capita Plc (LON:CPI) on Friday swung to a first-half profit, helped by cost cuts and several new contracts that safeguarded the British outsourcer against a pandemic hit, as the company said it was on track to deliver organic revenue growth in 2021. The company that provides consulting and...
Businessplasticstoday.com

TerraCycle and Corporate Partners Sued by NGO for Misleading Consumers

When I first wrote about TerraCycle Inc.’s Loop project, I was skeptical. The company developed an online shopping platform in which specific brand-name products from program partners are packed in a durable, reusable, returnable tote and sent to consumers. After the products are used, the empty bottles and packages are put back into the tote and returned to TerraCycle using a pre-paid UPS shipping label. The bottles and other plastic packaging are then sent out for recycling. Consumers receive another shipment of the products in the same tote.
Stocksspectrumlocalnews.com

Stocks slip as investors weigh corporate earnings, jobs data

Stocks fell on Wall Street Wednesday as investors weighed another batch of corporate earnings and economic data that could shed more light on how the economic recovery is going. The S&P 500 index fell 0.4% as of 11:37 a.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 271 points, or 0.8%,...
Stocksinvestorsobserver.com

Sector Update: Consumer Stocks Ending Near Wednesday Session Lows

Consumer stocks continued to lose ground late in Wednesday trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF (XLP) dropping 1.3% while the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF (XLY) was sinking 0.8%. In company news, Kraft Heinz (KHC) fell 5.1% after the packaged foods and beverage company reported a...
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

$17.25 Billion in Sales Expected for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) will announce sales of $17.25 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Citigroup’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $16.78 billion to $17.87 billion. Citigroup reported sales of $17.30 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 0.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th.
BusinessPosted by
WWD

Kontoor Brands’ Online and U.S. Wholesale Businesses Boost Revenues

Click here to read the full article. Kontoor Brands is pushing ahead to capture an audience that is shopping online for denim casuals during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.  The North Carolina-based denim company, parent to the Wrangler and Lee brands, has mounted a recovery strategy during the pandemic that has continued to boost revenues, according to its second-quarter 2021 earnings release Thursday morning. More from WWDTop Five Men’s Fashion Trends From Spring 2022 The company reported revenues of $491 million for the quarter that ended July 3, a 41 percent increase from last year. Its Wrangler and Lee brands both saw significant revenue...
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.300-$0.360 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.280. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.40 billion-$1.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.44 billion.Celestica also updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.870-$0.870 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.050. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Shares ofKAR stock traded up $0.21 on Tuesday, reaching $16.81. 1,291,660 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,140,667. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. KAR Auction Services has a one year low of $13.55 and a one year high of $20.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 837.00, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.53.

