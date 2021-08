By now, you no doubt have heard about one of the strangest laws that the state of California has passed in quite awhile. Proposition 12 was actually passed in that state back in 2018. Part of that law involves hogs sold in California. The law requires that pigs sold in the state, regardless of where they come from, must come from a breeding operation where sows have at least 24 square feet of space each. Any guess on how many current hog operations are able to comply with those new rules? A report from the Associated Press puts it at just 4%. KWWL reports however, that Republicans in Congress, including Iowa Senators Chuck Grassley and Joni Ernst are fighting back for Iowa farmers.