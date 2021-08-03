PVLL tourney 10-year-old champs
Jim Thorpe earned the championship in the 9-and-10-year-old division for the Panther Valley Little League tournament, played in Lansford. Bill Angst, president of the Lansford Little League, presents the Joe Plasko Memorial championship trophy to Jim Frantz, president of the Jim Thorpe Little League all-star team. Looking on are, from left, Nate Frantz, Logan O’Shura, Coach Rob Murphy, Zack Murphy and Dirk Strohl. RON GOWER/SPECIAL TO THE TIMES NEWS.www.tnonline.com
Comments / 0