After months of negotiations, the US Senate appears tantalizingly close to a massive, bipartisan infrastructure deal with $550 billion for roads, bridges and public transport, among other things, and $7.5 billion for electric vehicle charging stations. Figuring out how to keep electric vehicles powered up remains a major challenge, before we can shift over on a mass scale to cleaner vehicles. Other nations have already traveled down this path of trial and error. The World's host Marco Werman speaks to Gil Tal, the director of The Electric Vehicle Research Center at the University of California, Davis.