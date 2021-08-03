Finishing 'Sunday In The Park': Behind-The-Scenes Stories Of Working With Sondheim

This is FRESH AIR. I'm Terry Gross. The musicals "Sunday In The Park With George," "Into The Woods" and "Passion" are usually called Stephen Sondheim musicals. And, of course, Sondheim is widely acknowledged as the most innovative and brilliant Broadway composer and lyricist of our time. But there's someone else who is essential in the creation of those three shows. And he is my guest, James Lapine. He wrote the books for each of those musicals and directed the original Broadway productions. "Sunday In The Park With George" won a Pulitzer Prize for drama. Lapine won a Tony for the book of "Into The Woods." Lapine also co-wrote the book with William Finn for "Falsettos."