Top Esports’ Knight breaks record for most solo kills in regular season split of a major region
Top Esports’ mid laner Knight has broken the record for the most solo kills in a regular season split, according to LPL caster Munchables. He has 32 solo kills in 36 games played throughout the 2021 Summer Split and has one series remaining to increase his mark. The previous record-holder was legendary SKT top laner Marin, who managed to pick up 31 kills during the regular season in 2015, according to an LCK infographic posted by Korizon Esports last year.dotesports.com
