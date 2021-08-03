Top Esports’ Knight breaks record for most solo kills in regular season split of a major region

When her Sunday tee time at the Amundi Evian Championship was pushed back 40 minutes due to a weather delay, Leona Maguire was nervous it might be an ominous sign for the day ahead. The LPGA rookie from Ireland was out of contention for the title, sitting at three under, 15 shots back of the leader in a tie for 32nd place, but hoping to use the final round as a momentum builder ahead of playing in the Tokyo Olympics in two weeks.