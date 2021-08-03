Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Top Esports’ Knight breaks record for most solo kills in regular season split of a major region

By Cristian Lupasco
dotesports.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTop Esports’ mid laner Knight has broken the record for the most solo kills in a regular season split, according to LPL caster Munchables. He has 32 solo kills in 36 games played throughout the 2021 Summer Split and has one series remaining to increase his mark. The previous record-holder was legendary SKT top laner Marin, who managed to pick up 31 kills during the regular season in 2015, according to an LCK infographic posted by Korizon Esports last year.

dotesports.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ct#Summer Split#Skt#Lck#Korizon Esports#Mid Laner#Kda#Vcs#Spring Split#Team We#Top Esports And Team
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Esports
NewsBreak
Youtube
Related
GolfGolf Digest

Leona Maguire ties a major record with a closing 61, keeps impressive 2021 season rolling

When her Sunday tee time at the Amundi Evian Championship was pushed back 40 minutes due to a weather delay, Leona Maguire was nervous it might be an ominous sign for the day ahead. The LPGA rookie from Ireland was out of contention for the title, sitting at three under, 15 shots back of the leader in a tie for 32nd place, but hoping to use the final round as a momentum builder ahead of playing in the Tokyo Olympics in two weeks.
Video Gamesdotesports.com

Jiizuke, Licorice, and Revenge lead LCS in solo kills heading into last week of 2021 Summer Split

A one-vs-one battle in League of Legends can be one of the most exciting plays on Summoner’s Rift—and even more so in professional play. In North America, LCS players have been getting into some scraps in their games, with Evil Geniuses’ mid laner Jiizuke, Golden Guardians’ top laner Licorice, and Immortals’ top laner Revenge leading the league in solo kills this season.
Video Gameschatsports.com

LOL Esports announce changes to European Regional Leagues

Riot Games’s esports division for League of Legends, LOL Esports, has announced a set of coming changes to the operation of the European Regional Leagues (ERLs) —Europe’s minor league scene. LOL Esports has extended its license deals with ‘almost’ all ERLs, and have also shared a number of large changes...
Video Gamesdotesports.com

PMPL MY/SG season 4 to begin August 24 with a $150,000 prize pool

The PUBG Mobile Pro League (PMPL) MY/SG (Malaysia/Singapore) season four is here with a prize pool of $150,000. It will happen from Aug. 24 to Sep. 26 with 20 of the best teams from across the two countries competing for slots to the SEA Championship and the PUBG Mobile Global Championship (PMGC) 2021.
Video Gamesdotesports.com

Rocket League to add 2-vs-2 tournaments for season 4

Rocket League is entering the final lap for season three, which ends on Aug. 11. And Psyonix is already dropping details for some content that will lead the way out of the gates for season four, which starts with an expansion for the Competitive Tournaments schedule. In season four, players...
SportsBBC

Jordan Leckey: Jam sandwich tops off possible record-breaking swim

He may have broken the world record for swimming from Northern Ireland to Scotland, but Portadown man Jordan Leckey was happy to celebrate with a jam sandwich and a pint. The 29-year-old completed the swim from Donaghadee to Dunskey Castle, near Portpatrick, in nine hours, nine minutes and 30 seconds on Wednesday.
Video Gamesdotesports.com

Tyler1 reaches Master rank on way to complete mid lane challenge

One of Twitch’s most popular League of Legends streamers, Tyler1, has come one major step closer to reaching his goal of achieving Challenger rank while only playing mid in season 11. During today’s stream, the League veteran tore through his opposition, winning all but one of his games to be...
Video Gamesdotesports.com

Shroud quits CS:GO game after playing just one round

Former CS:GO pro and Twitch star shroud barely streams Valve’s FPS compared to VALORANT nowadays—and he might stay away from the game for a while now. Shroud left his CS:GO game during his latest stream after playing a single round due to an unexpected connection problem in the server. The...
Video Gamesdotesports.com

Best Akshan counters in League of Legends

There's no shame in counter picking. When a League of Legends champion first hits the Rift, they tend to be slightly more overpowered than the rest of the roster. With Akshan becoming available, it’s only natural for players to wonder about ways to counter him so he doesn’t get out of hand and snowball.
Video Gamesdotesports.com

Minecraft Championships (MCC) 16 set for Aug. 28

It doesn’t look like there will be any special breaks or pivots in store for fans of the Minecraft Championships (MCC) this month. Noxcrew has confirmed that MCC 16 will run on Aug. 28. This will be the fourth event, and the third numbered competition, to run during the MCC’s...
Video Gamesdotesports.com

ESL Pro League season 14 group stage schedule unveiled

ESL has revealed the full schedule of the ESL Pro League season 14 group stage, which is set to kick off on Aug. 16, one day after the end of the summer CS:GO player break. All four groups will be played out separately, with Group A scheduled for Aug. 16 to 20, followed by Group B on Aug. 21 to 26. Group C will be played from Aug. 27 to 31, whereas Group D’s action will take place on Sept. 1 to 5.
Video Gamesdotesports.com

Endpoint completes its CS:GO roster with BOROS

Endpoint has signed Jordanian youngster Mohammad “⁠BOROS⁠” Malhas to fill the void created by the departure of William “⁠mezii⁠” Merriman, who joined Fnatic’s CS:GO team earlier this month, the British organization announced today. BOROS, a 17-year-old talent who’s been turning heads lately in the FACEIT Pro League (FPL), a third-party...

Comments / 0

Community Policy