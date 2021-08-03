Eternals Is Doing Something Really Different in the MCU Claims Kit Harington
Since Black Widow kicked off the MCU's Phase Four, it seems like the Marvel bandwagon has been constantly churning out teases for more and more of their upcoming movies, many of which would have already been in cinemas if not for the Covid pandemic. Among the biggest and most anticipated is Eternals, with its ensemble case, mystery plot and epic scale, and Kit Harington has been sharing, in the usual, tight-lipped Marvel way, some information about the movie and his Black Knight character. He particularly touched on the previously mentioned narrative that the movie will be doing something that has never been seen before in the MCU.
