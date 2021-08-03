Eternals Is Doing Something Really Different in the MCU Claims Kit Harington

We may not know the name of their little wildling, but Kit Harington did just give a rare interview about his son with fellow Game of Thrones star Rose Leslie. While discussing his upcoming episode of Modern Love with Access Hollywood’s Zuri Hall, Harington opened up about fatherhood's biggest surprises. “They tell you and they don’t tell you," the actor said about raising a child. "Everyone goes, ‘Look, it’s big, what you're about to go through is big.’ You have no way of knowing that until it happens. Then, what surprises you is you go, ‘Oh, this goes on forever.’ Like, you don’t get a break from it. Every day, I wake up and I look after this little human and now we’re part of a unit together."