Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hampstead, MD

Hampstead native and triathlete Katie Zaferes grateful to leave Tokyo Olympics with two medals: ‘We did this together’

By Edward Lee, Baltimore Sun
Posted by 
The Baltimore Sun
The Baltimore Sun
 4 days ago

The tagline for Katie Zaferes’ email account reads “Olympian and World Champion.”

The Hampstead native and North Carroll graduate can revise that to “Two-time Olympic medalist” after she left the Summer Olympics in Tokyo with a silver medal in the mixed triathlon and a bronze in the women’s triathlon. That realization continues to tickle the 32-year-old Zaferes.

“When I was younger, I was just so in the moment and never even considered that going to the Olympics would be a possibility for me,” she wrote via email from her home in Cary, North Carolina, after returning from Tokyo. “However, by just focusing on each moment and phase of life, I worked my way up to this point. I think back thinking how so many critical moments culminated into this achievement. All the work, personal development, particular decisions, a bit of luck, and a whole lot of support from amazing people accumulated allowing me to be ready for Tokyo no matter what the situation.”

Just four days after completing a 1,500-meter swim, 40-kilometer bike and 10-kilometer run on July 27 to earn the bronze medal in the women’s triathlon, Zaferes contributed to the United States capturing the silver in the mixed triathlon Saturday morning at Odaiba Marine Park in Tokyo Bay. The mixed triathlon — which requires a team of two women and two men to each swim 300 meters, bicycle 8 kilometers and run 2 kilometers before tagging a teammate — made its Olympic debut last weekend.

The Americans finished the relay in 1 hour, 24 minutes and 4 seconds , trailing Great Britain’s gold medal-winning time of 1:23:41.

“It’s an amazing feeling,” Zaferes wrote of competing with Kevin McDowell, Taylor Knibb and Morgan Pearson. “Racing as a team is a really special experience, especially considering it was the first time in history that the mixed relay was included in the Olympics. We knew we were capable of medaling, but to be able to execute on that capability is much more challenging.

“All four of us had such strong races, and [to] be able to do that all on the same day is fantastic. I loved the lead up into race day with my teammates and we all really believed in one another.”

Although the mixed triathlon’s appearance at the Olympics was its inaugural showing, Zaferes has participated in the event at the ITU Triathlon Mixed Relay World Championships and returned home with silver medals in 2017 and 2020 and a bronze in 2018. Zaferes called the mixed triathlon “one of my favorite formats.”

“The biggest adjustment is racing for your team rather than just yourself,” she said. “It adds a bit of extra pressure because other people are relying on your performance and you don’t want to let them down. It also has a different significance because it’s so special racing for your country as a team.”

Zaferes’ performance belied a heavy heart after her father Bill Hursey died unexpectedly in April at the age of 60. But his memory inspired her.

“Dad just would have been so proud, and he would have told me that,” she wrote. “He told me that all the time. When people say, ‘Your dad would be so proud,’ that’s always my first thought, ‘I already know.’ He would always verbalize his feelings, and I’m so thankful [for] that. He would have a twinkle in his eyes from his happiness. I can envision it clearly, and while it makes me so sad that I can’t experience it with him in person, I have no doubt what his reaction would be.”

Zaferes, then Hursey, was a six-time Carroll County Times Performer of the Year in cross country and track and field and The Baltimore Sun’s 2005 All-Metro Runner of the Year in cross country. She attended Syracuse from 2007 to 2012, where she competed in both cross country and track and placed 18th in 2:00:55 at the women’s triathlon at the 2016 Rio Olympics.

Zaferes’ stay at home will be brief as she is scheduled leave Sunday for the remainder of the international triathlon schedule, and she said she hopes to visit Hampstead sometime in the fall. As long as the triathlon season is, she said she has been encouraged by her husband Tommy, her mother Mary Lynn Hursey, and others.

“Everybody is just so excited and proud of not just me but of our whole team,” she wrote. “They know all the pieces of this journey and have felt for me during the best times and the worst times. So I feel like they actually feel pretty similar to me in leaving Tokyo with two medals because we did this together.”

Comments / 0

The Baltimore Sun

The Baltimore Sun

Baltimore, MD
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
525K+
Views
ABOUT

The Baltimore Sun is the largest general-circulation daily newspaper based in Maryland and provides coverage of local and regional news, events, issues, people, and industries

 https://www.baltimoresun.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Maryland Sports
City
Hampstead, MD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Katie Zaferes
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tokyo Tokyo#Tokyo Bay#Summer Olympics#Odaiba Marine Park#Americans#Morgan Pearson#Syracuse#Tribune Content Agency#Llc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Carroll County, MDWJLA

Carroll County athlete Katie Zaferes medals in Tokyo

TOKYO — Katie Zaferes, a Hampstead native and graduate of North Carroll High, won the bronze medal Monday in the Olympic Women's Triathlon. The 32-year-old Zaferes completed the course in 1:57:03 to finish third. Flora Duffy of Bermuda won the gold medal with a time of 1:55:36. After graduating from...
Syracuse, NYFingerLakes1

Former Syracuse runner Katie Zaferes wins bronze at Olympics

From Syracuse to the Olympic podium – Katie Zaferes ’12 is a bronze medalist at the Tokyo Olympics in the triathlon. The Orange alum is just the third American woman to ever medal in the triathlon at the Olympics. She was in medal contention wire-to-wire, leaving the swim in a lead pack of six and was one-of-four in the lead group after the bike.
SportsNBC Los Angeles

Katie Zaferes Wins Olympic Medal Just Months After Her Father Passed Away

Just three months after her father passed away, Team USA's Katie Zaferes delivered a medal-winning performance in the women's triathlon at the Tokyo Olympics. As the rain poured down in Tokyo, Zaferes said she saw a rainbow in the sky and thought "Hey, Dad." "He would have been crying. He...
Sportsteamusa.org

Knibb, Rappaport, Zaferes Prepped for Tokyo 2020 Olympic Women’s Triathlon

TOKYO — USA Triathlon’s Taylor Knibb and Summer Rappaport are ready for their Olympic Games debut, while 2016 U.S. Olympian and 2019 world champion Katie Zaferes returns to sport’s biggest stage Monday, July 26 at 5:30 p.m. ET (Tuesday, July 27 at 6:30 a.m. Japan time) in the women’s individual triathlon event at the Tokyo 2020 Games.
Sportsolympics.com

USA triathlete Katie Zaferes: No looking back in Tokyo chase

It was only a quick glimpse. A thin sliver of a split second. But on the bike, on a straight at speeds approaching 40km an hour, that’s all it takes. “It’s not something I ever thought I’d do – crash going straight,” United States triathlete Katie Zaferes, who is among the medal favourites at this summer’s Olympic Games, told Tokyo 2020. “I just turned my head to, I think, yell something to the group and my wheel went into the barrier.”
SportsPosted by
The Independent

Olympics swimmer ‘disappointed’ by restrictions forcing athletes to leave nursing infants at home

Spanish synchronised swimmer and Olympic silver medalist Ona Carbonell has expressed her “disappointment and disillusionment” in the Olympic Games’ “organising entities” for enforcing restrictions so strict that breastfeeding athletes are forced to leave their infants at home.The 31-year-old athlete, who is still nursing her own son Kai, took to social media to share her thoughts on the matter, revealing that she will indeed be forced to travel to Tokyo without her son as it’s completely impractical considering the strict regulations.“Despite the appearance of some news suggesting the possibility that we athletes could travel to the Tokyo Olympic Games accompanied...
Sportswashingtonnewsday.com

Thompson-Herah was barred from competing in the Olympics after she posted footage of her own victory on social media.

Olympic sprint queen Thompson-Herah banned for posting footage of her own win. After being banned for broadcasting footage of her own victory at the Tokyo Olympics, Jamaican sprint queen Elaine Thompson-Herah provoked a rare retreat from social media behemoth Facebook. Thompson-Herah put up video on the Facebook-owned platform Instagram showing...
SportsGolf Digest

German pentathlete sobbing as she misses out on gold because her horse wouldn’t jump is what the Olympics are all about

You might think the Olympics are about athletic prowess. You might think they are about global unity, sportsmanship, and a carefully regulated dose of nationalism. You may even think they are about personal triumph in the face of immeasurable odds. But here’s the deal: The vast majority of the athletes at the Olympics lose. In fact, you could make the argument that the Olympics are more synonymous with losing than winning, and countless unforgettable moments over the years—Nancy Kerrigan, Mary Decker, now Simone Biles—back that up.
SportsPosted by
Fox News

Tokyo Olympics triathlete Kristian Blummenfelt vomits, collapses after winning event

Norway’s Kristian Blummenfelt took home the gold medal in the men’s triathlon event at the Tokyo Olympics on Sunday and showed just how grueling the competition can be. Blummentfelt swam, rode and ran his way to victory in Tokyo. He narrowly held off Britain’s Alex Yee and New Zealand’s Hayden Wilde. Blummenfelt was in a group of about 40 other athletes who came off the bike leg before the group narrowed down to about three competitors, according to Reuters.
MusicPosted by
The Spun

Bruce Springsteen’s Daughter, Jessica, Wins Olympic Medal

Jessica Springsteen, the daughter of rock star Bruce Springsteen, left for the Tokyo Olympics in late July. The 29-year-old equestrian rider was selected for the United States show jumping team. She’s obviously the biggest name on the team thanks to her father’s work in the music industry. However, she didn’t...
Combat SportsPosted by
Reuters

Karate-Unconscious Ganjzadeh gets gold as opponent disqualified

TOKYO, Aug 7 (Reuters) - The final bout of karate's historic debut at the Olympics ended in uproar on Saturday when Saudi Arabian Tareg Hamedi's high-kick to Sajad Ganjzadeh's neck saw him disqualified and his motionless Iranian opponent awarded the gold medal. Hardly a minute in, Hamedi looked dominant, having...

Comments / 0

Community Policy