Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

Reactions to report Gov. Cuomo sexually harassed multiple women, broke laws

By Reuters
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZMHT3_0bGXWCP500
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo gives a press conference in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, U.S., June 2, 2021. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Politicians and former aides responded to the news of the New York attorney general's finding that Governor Andrew Cuomo sexually harassed multiple women and violated federal and state laws while creating a "climate of fear" in the workplace.

Here are some of their statements and social media posts:

CHARLOTTE BENNETT, A FORMER CUOMO AIDE WHO MADE SOME OF THE ACCUSATIONS INVESTIGATED, ON TWITTER

"We have the facts. @NYGovCuomo broke federal & state law when he sexually harassed me & other current & former staff. I do not want an apology — I want accountability and an end to victim-blaming. NYS Assembly Speaker @CarlHeastie, it’s time you do the right thing: impeach him."

ANA LISS, A FORMER CUOMO STAFFER WHO MADE SOME OF THE ACCUSATIONS INVESTIGATED, ON TWITTER

"Thank you, thank you to everyone who expressed support out loud and in whispers. For hugs and hand squeezes and texts. Thank you."

CARL HEASTIE, SPEAKER OF NEW YORK ASSEMBLY, IN A STATEMENT

"The details provided by the victims are gut-wrenching. Our hearts go out to all the individuals who have had to endure this horrible experience. The conduct by the Governor outlined in this report would indicate someone who is not fit for office."

GOVERNOR ANDREW CUOMO IN A VIDEO STATEMENT

"I never touched anyone inappropriately or made inappropriate sexual advances. I am 63 years old. I have lived my entire adult life in public view. That is just not who I am and that is not who I have ever been."

PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN, A DEMOCRAT, RESPONDING TO A REPORTER'S QUESTION

"I think he should resign."

"What I said was if the investigation of the attorney concluded that the allegations are correct - back in March - that he should resign. That's what I'm doing today."

"I've not read the report. I don't know the detail of it. All I know is the end result."

U.S. HOUSE SPEAKER NANCY PELOSI IN A STATEMENT

"As always, I commend the women who came forward to speak their truth. Recognizing his love of New York and the respect for the office he holds, I call upon the Governor to resign."

U.S. SENATE MAJORITY LEADER CHUCK SCHUMER AND SENATOR KIRSTEN GILLIBRAND, BOTH NEW YORK DEMOCRATS, IN A JOINT STATEMENT

"No elected official is above the law. The people of New York deserve better leadership in the governor’s office. We continue to believe that the Governor should resign."

NEW YORK CITY MAYOR BILL DE BLASIO DURING NEWS BRIEFING ON TUESDAY, ACCORDING TO NEWSWEEK

“I’ve been very clear about the fact that what we’ve seen is disqualifying. I'll look at this report and have more to say, but (it's) very, very troubling and painful to hear that accounting of a powerful person treating people that way."

NEW YORK REPUBLICAN STATE COMMITTEE ON FACEBOOK

"Andrew Cuomo must resign immediately and face justice for his crimes."

NEW YORK STATE ASSEMBLYMAN RON KIM, A DEMOCRAT WHO HAS BEEN CRITICAL OF CUOMO, ON TWITTER

"I have been asked for statements today but today is not about what I have to say. Today is about the brave women. We have much more work ahead but today brave women are heard loud and clear."

NEW YORK STATE COMPTROLLER THOMAS DINAPOLI IN A STATEMENT

"This is a sad day for New York. The Attorney General's report documents unacceptable workplace behavior in the Executive Chamber at the highest level of state leadership. The women who came forward are courageous, and they have been heard. As I stated months ago, the Governor should step down."

DEMOCRATIC U.S. CONGRESSMEN TOM SUOZZI, HAKEEM JEFFRIES AND GREGORY MEEKS, ALL OF NEW YORK, IN A JOINT STATEMENT

"The investigation has found that the Governor engaged in abusive behavior toward women, including subordinates, created a hostile work environment and violated state and federal law. We commend the brave women who came forward and spoke truth to power. The time has come for Governor Andrew Cuomo to do the right thing for the people of New York State and resign.”

NEW YORK LIEUTENANT GOVERNOR KATHY HOCHUL ON TWITTER

"Sexual harassment is unacceptable in any workplace, and certainly not in public service. The AG’s investigation has documented repulsive & unlawful behavior by the Governor towards multiple women. I believe these brave women & admire their courage coming forward."

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 4

Reuters

Reuters

156K+
Followers
189K+
Post
87M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kathy Hochul
Person
Nancy Pelosi
Person
Thomas Dinapoli
Person
Kirsten Gillibrand
Person
Andrew Cuomo
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Chuck Schumer
Person
Gregory Meeks
Person
Hakeem Jeffries
Person
Carl Heastie
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Twitter#Nygovcuomo#Federal State Law#Other Current#Nys Assembly#New York Assembly#House#Senate#Democrats#Newsweek#The Executive Chamber#Ag
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
Related
New York City, NYNew York Post

Rudy Giuliani comes to Andrew Cuomo’s defense in sex-harass scandal

Scandal makes strange bedfellows. Republican former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani has come to the defense of embattled Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo amid the latter’s sexual harassment imbroglio, arguing that Cuomo has had his reputation irreparably damaged without due process. Giuliani, who also served as personal lawyer to former president...
PoliticsPosted by
Fox News

Reporter who accused Gov. Cuomo of bullying says CNN host needs to come clean about role in sibling’s scandal

Lindsay Nielsen, a former Albany-based investigative reporter who spoke to state investigators during their probe of the New York Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo, thinks CNN viewers deserve an explanation from the troubled governor’s little brother. Nielsen has accused Cuomo’s administration of intimidation and bullying and took part in Attorney General...
New York City, NYPosted by
Daily News

Cuomo wanted to ‘get drunk,’ ride motorcycle ‘into the mountains’ with a woman: AG James report

Gov. Cuomo once told one of his alleged sexual harassment victims that he wanted to “get drunk” with a woman and ride his motorcycle “into the mountains” with her, according to New York Attorney General Letitia James’ 165-page blockbuster investigative report. Charlotte Bennett, a former Cuomo aide who’s among the 11 women accusing him of sexual misconduct, recalled the eyebrow-raising comment ...
PoliticsPosted by
Rolling Stone

So Exactly How Screwed Is Andrew Cuomo?

Let’s do a quick overview of where Andrew Cuomo’s support stands following Tuesday’s bombshell report laying out a pattern of rampant sexual misconduct that state Attorney General Letitia James described as both “disturbing” and “in violation of both state and federal law”: The state Assembly leader and state Senate majority leader have both said he should no longer be in office. All 27 U.S. representatives from New York have called for his resignation, as have the state’s two senators, Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand. So too has New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio. So too has House Speaker...
New York City, NYBronx Times

New poll finds majority of New Yorkers, Dems want Cuomo to resign

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC. A new poll found 59% of New Yorkers want Gov. Andrew Cuomo to resign from office, including 52% of Democrats, following the explosive investigation by state Attorney General Letitia James into sexual harassment allegations against the state’s chief executive by 11 women.
Tappan, NYNews 12

‘Remove the stain’: Lawmaker wants Cuomo name removed from bridge

Fallout over the allegations that Gov. Andrew Cuomo sexually harassed current and former New York state employees is once again sparking the debate over whether to change the name of the Gov. Mario M. Cuomo Bridge back to the Tappan Zee Bridge. Assemblyman Mike Lawler (R-97) is proposing new legislation...
Public SafetyPosted by
NBC News

I worked for Andrew Cuomo. New allegations made me rethink my own Albany experience.

Shock waves reverberated throughout New York and the rest of the country when state Attorney General Letitia James’ office released a report concluding that Gov. Andrew Cuomo had harassed 11 women in his office. The report was much more damning than insiders expected, yet the governor’s taped response denying all the allegations was not surprising. After all, no one does defiance like Cuomo.
PoliticsDecider

Bill Maher Says Time’s Up For “Sleazy” NY Governor Andrew Cuomo

Last night on Real Time with Bill Maher, the HBO host echoed the sentiments of Democratic leadership that time’s up for NY Governor Andrew Cuomo after New York Attorney General Letitia James concluded her sexual misconduct investigation and found probable cause. During his opening monologue on Friday night, Maher said...
Richfield Springs, NYPosted by
Big Frog 104

Richfield Springs Woman Proudly Declares NYS Governor Cuomo A What?

A woman in Richfield Springs is taking her displeasure with Governor Andrew Cuomo to the streets, holding signs in protest. You won't believe what one of those signs said. Governor Cuomo has been under fire a lot lately. There have been investigations into the handling of nursing homes deaths during the height of the coronavirus pandemic and sexual harassment claims have plagued the office.
New York City, NYNew York Post

Cuomo had accuser Bennett do pushups in his office, AG says

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo once had a female staffer do pushups for him in his office, and later invited her to lift weights at the Executive Mansion gym, according to the blockbuster report on sexual harassment allegations against him released Tuesday. Then-aide Charlotte Bennett did 20 pushups inside the...
New York City, NYPosted by
96.1 The Eagle

Here’s the One Reason Disgraced Gov. Andrew Cuomo Can Not Survive

It's all over for Governor Andrew Cuomo and what a fall from grace. Last year at this time New York's Governor was enjoying approval ratings in the upper 70s and 80s. He was America's star governor during the pandemic. Ten-months ago he released a celebratory book touting defeat of COVID-19, even though the worst was yet to come in the winter. Now, the son of Mario is up against a wall after creepy allegations of sexual impropriety.

Comments / 4

Community Policy