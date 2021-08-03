2 killed, 1 seriously injured in fiery Windsor car crash

Windsor, CT - 9/16/20 - The town of Windsor spent 6 million on the new Windsor Police Department. Photo by Brad Horrigan | bhorrigan@courant.com Brad Horrigan/Hartford Courant

Two people were killed and a third seriously injured after a fiery two-car crash Monday afternoon in Windsor.

Remicia Francis, 51, of Windsor, and Corey Mackey, 42, of Hartford, were both transported to a nearby hospital after the crash but died, Windsor police announced Tuesday afternoon.

The incident happened just before 4:45 p.m. Monday when a Jeep Compass and a Chevy Malibu collided at the intersection of Windsor and Park avenues, Capt. Andrew Power said.

Good Samaritans helped the first arriving officers extricate the drivers and passengers from the vehicles, one of which caught fire after the serious collision, Power said. Two of the injured were unresponsive, however, as emergency personnel tried to render aid to everyone involved.

Investigators learned the Chevy Malibu had been driving north in the southbound lanes of Windsor Avenue as it approached the Park Avenue intersection, where the Jeep Compass driven by Francis was turning south and was struck hard by the Chevy, Power said.

Francis and Mackey, who had been the front passenger of the Chevy, were rushed to the hospital and pronounced dead later Monday. The driver of the Malibu was seriously injured and remained in stable condition Tuesday, Power said, but police did not identify them publicly.

The regional North Central Motor Vehicle Accident Reconstruction Squad responded to the scene to complete the investigation and anyone with information about what happened is asked to call Windsor police at 860-688-5273.

