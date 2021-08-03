Cancel
VIDEO: Crooks yank, beat disabled NYC man out of wheelchair in caught-on-camera robbery

By Thomas Tracy, New York Daily News
A pair of Bronx crooks yanked a man out of his wheelchair and beat him during a brutal caught-on-camera mugging, officials said Tuesday.

The 36-year-old victim was rolling his wheelchair north on Third Ave. near E. 154th St. in Melrose about 7:30 p.m. Saturday when the two suspects approached.

Surveillance video from a nearby business shows the two men pulling the victim’s wheelchair onto the sidewalk, where they forced him to hand over his cell phone and $100, cops said.

Video shows one of the men grabbing the victim by the wrists and pulling him out of the wheelchair. The disabled victim fought back but spilled out of his seat.

His wheelchair fell on its side next to him, the video shows.

The two men punched the victim several times before running off. No arrests have been made.

The victim sustained a cut to his head but refused medical attention, cops said.

Police on Tuesday released the surveillance footage in the hopes that someone recognizes the two suspects.

Anyone with information regarding their whereabouts is urged to call NYPD Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS.

