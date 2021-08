Those headed toward Colorado's Collegiate Peaks this weekend may hear something a bit odd, but officials say it's nothing to worry about. On both Saturday and Sunday, around 9 AM, a Civil War reenactment group called 'the First Colorado Volunteer Infantry' will be conducting a demonstration as part of Buena Vista's Gold Rush Days festival, which highlights the town's rich history. The demonstration of the Civil War weaponry will take place at McPhelemy Park, which is near the depot. As of now, the plan is for four reenactors to fire five or six volleys of simulated fire from their muskets.