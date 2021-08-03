Capitol Fax.com - Your Illinois News Radar

* Background is here if you need it. From Rod Blagojevich’s lawsuit…. During his time as Governor, Plaintiff, a Democrat, spent nearly the entire 6 years he served as Governor, feuding with Michael Madigan, the longtime powerful Democrat Speaker of the House and Chairman of the Illinois State Democratic party. Nearly a year before his arrest, Madigan circulated a memo encouraging House members to discuss impeaching the Governor after the Governor issued an amendatory veto of a sales tax increase and rewrote the bill to give free public transportation to every senior citizen and every disabled person in the state of Illinois.