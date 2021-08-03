Roger Maultsby
Roger Maultsby, a long-time resident and retired history teacher of Nashville, Tennessee, passed away peacefully at his home on Wednesday, July 28th, 2021. He was born on April 14, 1940 in Pulaski, Tennessee to parents Cora Lee Jones and Morris Rogers Maultsby. He received a Bachelors in History from David Lipscomb University, and a Masters in Education as well an Ed.S from Middle Tennessee State University. He began his teaching career in the Minor Hill community and later transferred to Metro Nashville, impacting countless lives throughout his 30+ year tenure in both Giles and Davidson counties.radio7media.com
